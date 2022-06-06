NE OKC Neighborhood On Edge After Dispensary Owner Shot, Killed Over Weekend

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide after a medical marijuana dispensary owner was shot and killed Sunday in his northeast Oklahoma City home.

Investigators have not identified a suspect, but police said Monday that there was another person in the home when 39-year-old Han Sang was shot multiple times.

A small, quiet gated community near North Kelley Avenue and East Hefner Road is now at the center of the city's 33rd homicide investigation of 2022.

“When police arrived, we found one person deceased by gunfire,” Oklahoma City Police Department Sgt. Dillon Quirk said. “Apparently, the victim had been outside his residence. Some gunfire had occurred from an unknown source.”

Sang's next door neighbor, Ryan Sharp, said he heard the gunshots.

“Prior to hearing the gunshots, we did see some dude in the backyard with a black hoodie on,” Sharp said. “Didn’t really think anything of it, and then probably an hour after that, we heard five or four to six gunshots that were in quick repetition. It was pow, pow, pow, pow, pow.”

Sharp said he did not recognize the person in the hoodie and knew the three people who lived in the home. He said on Sunday it was just Sang and his cousin.

“I know him personally and professionally and they (sic) both,” Sharp said. “He was a very good dude. I don’t know why anyone would do that.”

Sharp thinks the victim was targeted because he was a medical marijuana dispensary owner.

“I would say it’s probably business gone wrong or something like that,” Sharp said.

Sharp said the neighborhood will be on edge until police catch the shooter.

“We don’t have a suspect identified at this point,” Quirk said.

Police could not confirm if the motive was robbery or something else.