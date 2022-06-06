Santa Barbara Foresters Seek Three-Peat Title

Wally was born February 12, 1943 in Salt Lake City Utah to Walther and Irma Schall. He passed away Friday May 27,2022 from Lewy Bodies Disease. Wally attended grade school in Portland Oregon, then moved to Santa Barbara California with his mother and sister in 1955 after his dad passed away. He attended La Cumbre Junior High, and was part of the first graduating class from San Marcos High School in 1961. He was on the Royals Basketball team and scored the first two points in school history. During his high school years Wally worked at Fiesta Bowl, during that time he became the youngest professional bowler to go on tour. In May of 1962 he bowled two 300 games just one week apart. Wally was one half of the 1962 California State Doubles campions.

