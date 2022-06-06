ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Foresters Seek Three-Peat Title

By Victor Bryant
Santa Barbara Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Barbara Foresters are two-time defending NBC World Series Champions and are set to begin their quest for a three-peat in 2022. The 2021 season ended in triumph and yet another dogpile on the mound for the Foresters as they won a team-record 21 consecutive games to capture their ninth...

www.independent.com

Santa Barbara Independent

Danny Patrick Foley

Danny Patrick Foley passed away peacefully, on June 3rd, 2022, at home in Santa Barbara, California. He died after a losing battle with lung cancer at the age of 71. Dan was born at Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles, Ca. Throughout his life, he had a passion and love for cars, sports and above all else his family.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Walter (Wally) Schall

Wally was born February 12, 1943 in Salt Lake City Utah to Walther and Irma Schall. He passed away Friday May 27,2022 from Lewy Bodies Disease. Wally attended grade school in Portland Oregon, then moved to Santa Barbara California with his mother and sister in 1955 after his dad passed away. He attended La Cumbre Junior High, and was part of the first graduating class from San Marcos High School in 1961. He was on the Royals Basketball team and scored the first two points in school history. During his high school years Wally worked at Fiesta Bowl, during that time he became the youngest professional bowler to go on tour. In May of 1962 he bowled two 300 games just one week apart. Wally was one half of the 1962 California State Doubles campions.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Paso Robles Daily News

Thousands of cyclists travel through Paso Robles

– More than 2,400 bicyclists rode into the Paso Robles Event Center yesterday as part of the AIDS/LifeCycle Ride to end AIDS. During day three of the ride the cyclists rode south from King City. They are supported by about 600 volunteers. Together, they are raising $17.8 million dollars to fight the AIDS virus.
PASO ROBLES, CA
lonelyplanet.com

A new hiking trail near Santa Barbara opens just in time for summer

Outdoor adventurers will want to head to Ventura County this summer and hike the new Ropersmith Trail to enjoy panoramic views, diverse wildlife, and the rare coastal sage scrub. The Ropersmith Trail, which opened to hikers in May, is the area’s newest trail and offers 2 miles of smooth singletrack...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Josh Stinson
Santa Barbara Independent

Explore Central Coast Camping on HipCamp

Search for Outdoor Accommodations Around Santa Barbara County. What do you do when you live in paradise but still desire the adventure of a weekend excursion?. Many Santa Barbarans are turning to HipCamp, an online booking site that combines the novelty of “glamping” with the rustic simplicity of homesteading. This online platform allows private landowners to act as “hosts” to campers looking for memorable outdoor stays in nature. As the name implies, this is camping, but it’s hip, with infinite add-on possibilities, from coffee service and fresh bread to guided hikes and even tarot card readings. Accommodations range from basic to lush, including tent camping, cabins, RV hookups, and more, all within the intimate setting of private property.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Upper Mesa Home with a Moving History

This month’s home is located on the Mesa on Fellowship Road, a street named for the Utopian commune that was in this area in the early 1920s. I wrote more about this group in my September 2020 column. Check my archives online. But the history of this home began about a mile away.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

From Big Waves to Tall Trees

Our Annual Blue & Green Ode to Outdoor Adventure in Santa Barbara. For more than two decades at the Santa Barbara Independent, we’ve welcomed the summer season with our Blue & Green issue, our annual ode to outdoor adventure. In this year’s edition, you’ll learn how to better take photos from a kayak, get to know adventurer Chuck Graham, take a trip to the Los Padres high country, get in on the HipCamp secret, and much more. Please enjoy, and hike on.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

On Highlighting Creativity and Community in Santa Barbara

What attracted you to UCSB’s journalism minor, and what would you say to students considering it? I discovered an interest in journalism after writing for the Daily Nexus my sophomore year, but became truly interested in pursuing it after joining WORD Magazine my junior year. I decided then that I wanted to apply to the journalism minor, and I’m so glad I did because it gave me amazing opportunities! To students considering it, I would say to go for it; the best way to find out what you want to do is to try everything you’re even vaguely interested in.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

