Mr. Bob Wesley Lanier, age 73, passed on June 9th, 2022. He was surrounded by the loving presence of his family at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Bob was born in Bulloch County and lived in Statesboro for the majority of his life. He attended Statesboro High School, playing both in the marching band and on the football team, and graduated with the class of 1966. Bob studied finance at several colleges, graduating first from Georgia Southern College in 1970. It was in Sweetheart Circle on the campus of GSC that he met the love of his life and wife of over 50 years, Terri Lanier. They married in 1971 and have two daughters, Robin Lanier Burks and Carrie Lanier Haney.

