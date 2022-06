Late Monday night, two men from Coteau who were hired to do plumbing work at an elevated home in Iberia Parish ended up dying under the residence. This is according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, who says deputies responded to the scene in the 3600 block of Effie Lane to find 42-year-old Brandon Guillory and 43-year-old Christopher Perron unresponsive. Deputies and medics administered CPR to the two men to no avail.

