BURLINGTON, Vt. — The average price of a gallon of gas in Vermont is now above $5 for the first time ever,according to data compiled by AAA. It comes amid one of the sharpest increases in gasoline prices ever seen locally. The cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Vermont has increased by 62 cents in the past month, more than $2 since the same date last year.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO