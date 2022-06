BRADENTON (SNN TV) - A $10,000 reward has been offered by the friends and family of a missing Bradenton mom. 38-yr-old Stephanie Shenefield was last seen walking in the 5300 block of 16th Street E. in Bradenton on Friday(June 3rd). She has high blood pressure and recently began taking a new prescription, which she said was making her ill. That prescription was found on her dresser at home, so her family believes she intended to return home. Stephanie is the mother of 2 boys, and those close to her say it is not like her to leave and not be in contact with anyone, so that is why they have offered the reward.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO