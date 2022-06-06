ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Box Butte; Chase; Cherry; Cheyenne; Dawes; Deuel; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hooker; Keith; Kimball; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 321 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BOX BUTTE CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE DAWES DEUEL FRONTIER GARDEN GRANT HAYES HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Nemaha County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Kansas Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Beattie to near Frankfort to 3 miles southwest of Olsburg, moving east at 60 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR Marshall County. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management reported 65 mph winds near Blue Rapids. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Marysville, Sabetha, Seneca, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Onaga, Centralia, Axtell, Wetmore, Olsburg, Beattie, Circleville, Bern, Corning, Summerfield, Soldier, Havensville, Goff and Vermillion. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Kearney Hub

Storm Chasers Log: That was too close

ELM CREEK — So I think karma might be paying me back for always going out on a chase and hoping to see a tornado. It’s a different feeling when that red polygon is dropped right over your house. Monday, the storms would literally walk right up to...
Kearney Hub

Hail shreds parts of Buffalo, Sherman counties Tuesday

KEARNEY — Siding, roofs, windows and windshields took a beating Tuesday night in northern Buffalo County as golf ball- to baseball-sized hail pummeled the area. “It came down so fast and so hard. It got black, and shazam!” said Kellie Crowell, Ravenna city clerk/treasurer. The storm initially developed...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kearney County, NE
City
Greeley, NE
City
Sutton, NE
City
Litchfield, NE
City
Kearney, NE
City
Lexington, NE
City
Hastings, NE
County
Hall County, NE
County
Nuckolls County, NE
City
Beaver City, NE
County
Merrick County, NE
County
Valley County, NE
City
Arapahoe, NE
County
Dawson County, NE
County
Adams County, NE
County
Sherman County, NE
City
Johnson Lake, NE
County
Howard County, NE
County
Clay County, NE
City
Campbell, NE
County
Phelps County, NE
County
Webster County, NE
City
Fullerton, NE
City
Adams, NE
County
Nance County, NE
County
Greeley County, NE
City
Fairfield, NE
City
Minden, NE
County
Harlan County, NE
County
Furnas County, NE
County
Buffalo County, NE
County
Gosper County, NE
City
Clay Center, NE
City
Spalding, NE
City
Hildreth, NE
City
Nelson, NE
County
Franklin County, NE
City
Franklin, NE
City
Rosemont, NE
City
Dawson, NE
County
Hamilton County, NE
1011now.com

Thursday night storms followed by a pleasant Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Although we are NOT expecting a repeat of Tuesday nights pummeling...large hail and damaging winds will be possible Thursday night as a weak frontal boundary and upper-level disturbance once again combine to create another severe weather threat. Hail of quarter-to-golf ball size...and winds of 60-to-70 mph are likely with the strongest ‘storms. The tornado threat with this scenario is low. Thunderstorms could linger into the morning hours of Friday...but the balance of the day on Friday should be dry. No severe weather is anticipated on Friday or Saturday at this time.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe Thunderstorms cause damage in Hastings

HASTINGS, NE - A line of severe thunderstorms dropped large hail, significant amounts of rain and flashed lightning in and around Hastings Tuesday night. The National Weather Service reported golf-ball size hail at its office north of Hastings. Weather radar indicated that 70 mph wind gusts and two-inch hail was possible with the storm.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams County residents suffer damage from Tuesday night storm

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A storm caused significant damage to homes, vehicles, and properties in Adams County Tuesday night. The storm approached the northwest corner of Adams County shortly after 8:30 p.m. Due to the intense wind and large hail reported, Adams County Emergency Management sounded the outdoor warning sirens...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

A wicked storm leaves destruction in York County

YORK COUNTY -- Mother Nature sure took its course Tuesday night as a massive hail storm unfolded in York and Fillmore County. It was something no one has seen in quite some time. The storm swept through Hampton, making its way through the Henderson and McCool areas. With its high...
YORK COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harlan Howard
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Hail, strong winds rip through area

A severe but brief thunderstorm swept through Boone County from northwest to southeast shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The storm lasted only 25 to 30 minutes, but it brought hail of golf ball to tennis ball size and larger to the Petersburg, Albion and St. Edward areas.
PETERSBURG, NE
klkntv.com

Storms bring hail, rain to eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather arrived in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday night, bringing hail and rain. More than 100 storm reports were made statewide on Tuesday. The vast majority were for hail. In Lincoln, trees and power lines were downed by high winds. A 71 mph wind gust...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

South Dakota man arrested in shooting in Nebraska Panhandle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A South Dakota man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Rushville, a small town in the Nebraska Panhandle. Around 5:25 p.m. Mountain time, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn.
RUSHVILLE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Adams Buffalo#Furnas#Cdt Expires#Bladen#Genoa#Harvard#Holdrege#Hollinger#Inavale#Oxford#Red Cloud
1011now.com

Weather Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of severe thunderstorms is possible this evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes are possible. An upper level disturbance will move through the area tonight. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening. Some storms...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

140 mph pursuit through Buffalo County ends with Grand Island man in jail

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man led a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a pursuit Sunday at speeds that exceeded 140 mph. The man, Andy S. Paneda Portillo, 21, of Grand Island eventually was stopped, arrested and charged in Buffalo County Court with felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle without registration, no proof of financial responsibility, false reporting and speeding, all misdemeanors.
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice electric crews restore power lost in Tuesday night storms

BEATRICE – Some Beatrice electric customers lost power during the severe weather, Tuesday night….sending out crews to restore electricity. City Electric Superintendent Pat Feist says 255 customers lost electricity starting between 10:10 and 10:30 p.m…those who are served by a distribution line from a city substation at Sertoma-Astro park.
BEATRICE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney testing warning sirens Tuesday afternoon

KEARNEY, NE -- The city of Kearney will be conducting multiple tests of its emergency warning sirens today. According to a news release from Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis, the city tested its outdoor sirens Monday night and determined some of them didn't activate. Staff made adjustments and thinks the problem is solved, but it going to do further tests.
1011now.com

Nebraska first responder injured in car crash regains independence at Madonna

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska first responder who was injured during the Road 739 fire is home, after spending weeks recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals. On April 7, Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was in a truck that was hit head-on by a semi-truck while responding to a fire eight miles north of Arapahoe, Nebraska. He had several broken bones, head trauma and a spinal cord injury.
PHELPS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will feel a lot like summer this weekend as summer-like temperatures are forecast for Lincoln. We have a few ideas if you’re in the hunt to find something to do, in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Lincoln Saltdogs. Come...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy