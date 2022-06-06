Pawhuska Fire/EMS rescues cat from a tree

Taken from Pawhuska Fire/EMS Facebook

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — In a post to the Pawhuska Fire/EMS Facebook page, we see Firefighter Frost and Volunteer Firefighter Trey Powell help rescue a cat that was stuck in a tree.

The text of the post read:

“No job too small for your local firemen! Cat stuck in a tree? No problem! Thanks Firefighter Frost, and Vol. Trey Powell for making a quick grab and rescuing this little guy from a tight spot. We believe that family pets are just that.. family, and will do whatever it takes to help them out of any jam they find themselves in.

LT. Michael Bayro

Pawhuska Fire Department”

