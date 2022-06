Commissioner Eileen Higgins helps pass new legislation that will address and protect the needs of Miami's LGBTQ community. Commissioner Eileen Higgins has made headlines over the years for her outstanding work in Miami, particularly in support of the Miami LGBTQ community. She was the driving force behind the formation of the LGBTQ Advisory Board for Miami-Dade County. She declared October to be Miami-Dade County's LGBTQ History Month. And now, as of June 1, she kicked off Pride Month by pushing for an LGBTQ services assessment in Miami-Dade County.

