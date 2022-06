LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scattered showers and storms ramp up through this evening as our next cold front works across the Commonwealth. Any shower or storm that goes up will have the capability of producing damaging winds, some hail, and heavy rainfall. An isolated spin-up cannot be ruled out with the best chance for this along and north of I-64. A good chunk of the area is under a slight risk for severe weather with a tornado watch in place until 10 pm for our far northern communities.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO