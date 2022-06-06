Demolition plan looms over mosaic murals from 70s in South Beach
3 days ago
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Giant murals on the side of the old Wells Fargo building, at the centric corner of Lincoln Road and Alton Road in South Beach, depict scenes of U.S. history. An artist’s intricate work, exemplary of an ancient technique, used tiny pieces to create whole...
Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – As South Florida got pounded with rain Thursday afternoon, Cutler Bay got soaked again. At the entrance to the Lakes by the Bay Community, just off of Old Cutler Road and Southwest 216th Street, cars had water most of the way up to their tires as they tried to leave the neighborhood.
When Pitbull says “305 til I die”, it’s meant to convey that he was born and raised in the county of Dade. Those three numbers are meant to represent a deep and undying love for Miami and all that represents our fair city. As you’re probably aware if you’re visiting this site, 305 is the area code for Miami (as is 786, but “786 til I die” doesn’t have the same ring).
The list of the Top 50 Best Bars in North America was released, and one South Florida city ranked three times on the list. Miami, FL is a popular destination, and its nightlife plays a huge role in that. However, there are so many places to grab a drink and enjoy the ambiance that it really boiled down to which venue — well, in this case, venues — would take the cake.
Downtown Fort Lauderdale has been something of a pizza desert — especially curious as thousands of pie-eyed new residents have flooded Flagler Village — but that is about to change. Three distinctive new downtown pizza-serving restaurants are set to open within a half-mile of each other, each with a unique reason to be worth your attention. They are: Flagler Pizza & Pasta, in the bustling ...
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Every second breath we take comes from the ocean. On this World Ocean’s Day, people from all over the world are observing this special day of conservation and reverence. Here in South Florida, many have been flocking to a special, fully immersive entertainment experience...
[MIAMI] – The Dandy Shandy event welcomed a few thousand revelers into Miami Marine Stadium for yet another historic night of upscale Caribbean vibes on Friday May 27, 2022, and neither rain or the United States immigration could kill the historic moments that took place at America’s largest and baddest 90’s Dancehall party.
Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County. At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market. But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company...
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a flash flood warning for southern Broward County and northern Miami-Dade County until after 5 p.m. At 2:04 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
From gorgeous underwater structures to deep-sea cityscapes, tales of Atlantis have long enchanted us. Local, real-world projects, such as Key Largo's Christ of the Abyss statue and the proposed Reefline underwater sculpture park, are already capitalizing on the allure of submerged art and artifice. That said, if the past weekend...
PLANTATION, Fla. – Some residents in a South Florida apartment complex can’t believe their management company is planning to gouge their guests. We’ve all seen those Pay to Park signs at the beach or downtown but inside an apartment complex?. At Axis at One Pine (also known...
When people think about Miami, they often conjure images of sun-drenched beaches, tropical drinks, beat-blasting nightclubs, and — now more than ever — a growing roster of Latin-themed fare. Miami's Hispanic culture continues to be this city's most defining element. It's been the inspiration behind a number of...
The legal battle over the fate of the Coconut Grove Playhouse is finally over, clearing the way for a revitalization of the cultural heart of Miami’s most famous business district. The historic Playhouse, which has stood empty since financial difficulties shut its doors nearly two decades ago, will now...
They say Miami is a place where you go to escape — be it from an old life, the cold weather, or, if you're Jared Kushner, your father-in-law. On November 5, 2020, less than a day after President Trump held a press conference in the middle of the night and infamously and falsely proclaimed that "frankly, we did win this election" (spoiler alert: he did not), Kushner told his wife, Ivanka Trump, that they would be leaving their Washington D.C. home for the Sunshine State, according to an article in Wednesday's New York Times. by the paper's chief White House correspondent, Peter Baker.
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Vertical construction is now underway at Onda Residences in Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands. Developed by CMC Group and Morabito Properties, the 8-story boutique waterfront condominium is slated for completion in Fall...
As summer kicks off, tourists, locals, and all in between will rush to enjoy the South Florida oceans and waterways by boat, but Coast Guard officials warn that this may not always be as simple as it seems. In recent years, there has been a spree of illegal charter busts...
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – The mayors of Miami-Dade County and Cutler Bay toured a neighborhood inundated with water Tuesday following a torrential rainstorm Monday that significantly added to flooding from a tropical system over the weekend. As county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and town Mayor Tim Meerbott joined other...
MIAMI – The new COVID-19 sub-variants, BA. 4 and BA.5 are behind the latest new surge in South Florida. The new variants originate from South Arica and are now in South Florida. The Premier Medical Laboratory Services, said they found three cases in Miami-Dade. “They are much more transmissible...
[MIAMI] – Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co., announced Kroger Delivery now serves customers in South Florida with the opening of a new spoke location in Miami. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility, in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that efficiently expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers.
On the eve of opening Askaneli, his new Georgian restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Ukrainian owner Oleksandr Uvarov faced a family crisis in Kyiv. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February forced Uvarov to move swiftly, evacuating wife Victoria and daughters Alisa and Vanya to the United States, as missiles began striking the capital city. Once his family was safe in South Florida, Uvarov ...
