Demolition plan looms over mosaic murals from 70s in South Beach

They say Miami is a place where you go to escape — be it from an old life, the cold weather, or, if you're Jared Kushner, your father-in-law. On November 5, 2020, less than a day after President Trump held a press conference in the middle of the night and infamously and falsely proclaimed that "frankly, we did win this election" (spoiler alert: he did not), Kushner told his wife, Ivanka Trump, that they would be leaving their Washington D.C. home for the Sunshine State, according to an article in Wednesday's New York Times. by the paper's chief White House correspondent, Peter Baker.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO