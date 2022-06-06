ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Senate leader Mike Shirkey accused of funneling campaign money into other orgs

By Tim Skubick
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Senate GOP leader Mike Shirkey is accused of funneling money for the UnLock Michigan ballot proposal into other organizations. Longtime political insider Robert LaBrant filed an 11-page complaint with the state election bureau in which he accused Shirkey of violating the state campaign finance law....

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 45

Robert Anderson
3d ago

Then vote them out instead of reelecting them. it truly is not hard but Michigan has become a state of sheep and suckers that never learn and continue to vote for people like him.

Reply
10
Chris Kress
3d ago

He has always been a crook. They need to start serving prison time.

Reply(6)
37
Paula Semones
3d ago

My God does the republiCons crimes never stop!VOTE BLUE ALWAYS SAVE OUR COUNTRY AND OUR CHILDREN 💙

Reply(2)
14
Related
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Debbie Stabenow Embarrasses Democrats and Calls Attention to Michigan’s Leadership Crisis

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Apologies up front to Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan’s elder Congressional statesperson. In a recent column expressing my disbelief about Stabenow mistakenly thinking that owning an electric vehicle shields her from mounting gas prices,...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Senate passes childcare bill package

Legislation to help address Michigan’s childcare provider shortage passed the state Senate Wednesday. The eight bills in the package include one that would increase how many kids certain childcare homes can watch and another that would make the results of any special investigation publicly accessible. State Senator Wayne Schmidt...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan’s ‘damn roads’ remain political landmine for governor

It was almost four years ago when Garlin Gilchrist stood on a stage built up on downtown Lansing's bombed-out Seymour Avenue and Shiawassee Street intersection and accepted then-Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gretchen Whitmer's nod for lieutenant governor. The symbolism of using that particular spot for the announcement was obvious. The visuals...
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan legislation would let some 17-year-olds vote in primary elections

Seventeen-year-olds in Michigan can already register to vote before turning 18, but new legislation would take that a step farther by allowing them to vote, too. State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, introduced Senate Joint Resolution P on Wednesday to let 17-year-olds vote in a primary election if they will be 18 and eligible to vote by the date of November’s general election.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shirkey
Person
Jocelyn Benson
WGN News

Michigan GOP hopeful charged in Jan. 6 riot, roiling primary

DETROIT (AP) — A Republican candidate for Michigan governor and ardent defender of former President Donald Trump was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol, further complicating an already messy GOP primary. Ryan Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said. He appeared at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Court Keeps Donna Brandenburg Off Ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday by another Republican candidate for governor whose campaign petitions were found to be full of fraudulent signatures. The court declined to intervene in a decision by the Board of State Canvassers to keep Donna Brandenburg off the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. Brandenburg, an entrepreneur from western Michigan, was one of five GOP candidates barred from the ballot. The state elections bureau told the board that they didn’t have at least 15,000 valid signatures because paid circulators submitted thousands of phony ones. There’s been no evidence that the candidates were aware of the rogue work. Business consultant Perry Johnson, former Detroit police Chief James Craig and investment adviser Michael Markey sued to get on the ballot but failed last week. Johnson, who was willing to spend millions on his campaign, turned to a federal court Monday, saying his rights were violated during the process. The long shot lawsuit is pending. Craig, who has wide name recognition in southeastern Michigan, said “it’s not over,” but he didn’t elaborate on what’s next. Meanwhile, the Aug. 2 ballot was finalized for printing Friday. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit man handcuffed during abortion protest in Michigan House

Lansing — A 30-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody briefly Wednesday by Michigan House sergeants during a protest involving about 50 people in the House gallery demanding a repeal of the state's 1931 abortion ban. Cameron Lee was put into handcuffs and led to a Michigan State Police...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Senate#Campaign Finance#Campaign Money#Senate Gop#Politics State#Gop#Fox
radioresultsnetwork.com

Nessel, Michigan Democrats Outraged At GOP Abortion Law Intervention

Last night, legislative Republicans filed a motion seeking to allow the Legislature to intervene as defendants in a lawsuit challenging Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Members of the House Democratic Caucus issued the following statements in response:. “Without a vote and in the dark of night, Republicans have taken it...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Flint Journal

Abortion-rights protestors disrupt Michigan House proceedings

Protesters inside the Michigan House of Representatives in Lansing shouted through multiple votes Wednesday afternoon after session began, disrupting normal proceedings for nearly half an hour. Abortion-rights demonstrators lined the state House gallery, chanting above lawmakers as House leaders did their best to move through regular business and vote on...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Damoose: Legislature Must Protect Michigan’s 1931 Anti-Abortion Law

State Rep. John Damoose, founder and co-chair of the legislative Pro-Life Caucus, today praised the Michigan Legislature’s move to defend a Michigan law protecting the lives of children before birth. After Attorney General Dana Nessel recently failed to mount a defense, the House of Representatives and Senate on Monday...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy