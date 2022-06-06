ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Beastie Buns’ tribute band leads lineup for Ybor City’s Hot Dog Party 16

By Ray Roa
Cover picture for the articleIn “The New Style,” the Beastie Boys’ late, great MCA rapped “we got the kind of voices that are in your face / Like the bun to the burger, like the burger to the bun.”. But this summer a different kind of hot sauce committee...

cltampa.com

Nominations are now open for Creative Loafing's 2022 Best of the Bay awards

The nominating period for Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's 2022 Best of the Bay Readers Choice Awards is now open. That means readers can visit vote.cltampa.com and nominate their favorite people, places, businesses and events in these nine different categories:. Arts. Beauty & Wellness. Drink. Entertainment. Food. Goods. People. Places. Services.
cltampa.com

The best places to eat and drink outdoors in Tampa Bay right now

In Florida, it's almost always a good time to be outside. So it makes sense that Tampa Bay would be come to a plethora of top-notch, laid-back beach restaurants and upscale rooftop bars live—all thriving next to each other in harmony. 4815 N Nebraska Ave., Tampa, 813-231-9522. 615 Channelside...
cltampa.com

Tampa Theatre announces 'Pee-wee Herman' themed summer beer festival

Hey beer-lovers with too-tight gray suits and red bow ties in your drawers: we've got an event for you. This summer, the historic Tampa Theatre is throwing a "Pee-wee Herman" themed beer festival with more than half-a-dozen of Tampa Bay's best breweries. Tickets to Tampa Theatre's "Pee-Wee's Beer Adventure" happening...
cltampa.com

King State unveils liquor program, Mochinut opens in Temple Terrace, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Mochinut The unique dessert franchise with a cult-like following has taken the country by storm, and Temple Terrace is the most recent city to succumb to the Mochinut trend. Tampa Bay’s first Mochinut celebrates its grand opening on Saturday, June 18. New customers will also be able to attend its soft opening period which runs from June 13-June 16 from noon-6 p.m. (or until sold out)—but the Mochinut team will exclusively sell its mochi doughnuts and Korean corn dogs, excluding any beverage items. Mochi doughnut flavors will rotate every three days, in addition to weekend specials. Popular flavors of its chewy and stretchy doughnuts include mango, matcha, black sesame and Nutella. After next Saturday's grand opening, Tampa's Mochinut will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. 1401 N 56th St.,Temple Terrace. @mochinut.tampa on Facebook.
cltampa.com

Heavy metal legend Lamb God brings monster fall tour to Tampa

The last time Lamb of God played Tampa, the heavy metal legend opened for Slayer. This fall, the band gets to headline the same venue, with its own brutally-heavy supporting cast of bands opening. Tickets to see Lamb of God play MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida on Sunday,...
ABC Action News

Mazzaro's Italian Market is a little piece of Italy in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Mazzaro's Italian Market is your one-stop-shop for gourmet goodies and imported groceries. It's much more than a market—established in1993, Mazzaro's started as a coffee roasting company. Due to the success of that, they decided to expand the business and add a deli, bakery, meat counter, coffee bar, wine and cheese room and fresh produce—totaling 13,000 square feet of retail space. Marrazo's is also know for having one of the largest selections of fresh and dry pasta in the Tampa Bay area.
cltampa.com

Tampa power-pop band Pet Rock celebrates 'King Sad' release on Friday

Tampa band Pet Rock delivered its debut full-lengthKing Sad last week, and it's been kicking and screaming in the best way ever since. On Friday at Tampa's New World Brewery, the band properly celebrates its eight-track, 27-minute wallop of power-pop by welcoming local fans to come around to New World's indoor music hall.
thatssotampa.com

These are Tampa’s new Michelin Guide restaurants

The results are in, and three Tampa spots can now call themselves Bib Gourmand winners as part of Michelin Guide restaurants. Our three local bright spots are Ichicoro in Seminole Heights, Rooster & The Till in Seminole Heights, and Rocca in Tampa Heights, right next to Armature Works. Our local food scene is one of the many reasons Tampa has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S. right now.
cltampa.com

Tampa hardcore band Dead Mirrors plays record store set in St. Pete this weekend

This year on Record Store Day, when people walked into the retail location of St. Pete’s Bananas Music–located on 22nd Avenue–the most glorious thing to be seen upon entry was not the shelves of vinyl: It was the fact that the stage that has contained audio equipment, holiday albums, and CDs in recent years, had musicians standing on it again.
cltampa.com

Tampa pop-punk band Peace Cult kicks off weekend tour on Friday

Tampa trio Peace Cult hasn’t released its debut album quite yet, but you might hear parts of it when the band kicks off a mini-tour on Friday night at Hooch ahd Hive. The pop-punk band is in the midst of a productive year, and in April dropped out of an album release for Mike Mass when the Tampa rapper became the center of sexual assault allegations.
cltampa.com

EDM producers The Widdler and Pushloop bring 'Back To Basics' tour to Tampa this weekend

In 2020, DJs The Widdler and Pushloop were supposed to bring their co-headlining “Back To Basics, Vol. 2” tour to somewhere in St Petersburg. But then, shit (read: COVID) happened, and The Widdler ended up getting a few solo spots in the Tampa Bay area, including a Pound Fridays spot at The Ritz Ybor last June, and an after-hours gig in downtown St. Pete.
cltampa.com

19 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

L.A.X (Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo) Peace Cult w/Gentlemen’s Crow/Sorry Barb/Cinema Stereo (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) Pet Rock ‘King Sad’ album release w/Discord Theory/Pandapaws/Kick Veronica (Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa) Tears For Fears w/Garbage (MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa) The Widdler w/Pushloop (The Ritz,...
cltampa.com

Jam scene supergroup plays free Dunedin concert this weekend

Former Mars Volta drummer Thomas Pridgen has plans to sit behind the kit on Sunday at Dunedin Brewery as part of a more-or-less jam scene supergroup. Alongside him this weekend is guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer (who recently paid tribute to the Allman Brothers) and bassist Brad Miller (Blaque Dynamite) who’ve come together closing out a short Florida run with this free brewery show at one of Pinellas' funkiest venues.
cltampa.com

City of Seminole to host annual Food Truck Rally this Saturday

The City of Seminole Recreation Center is hosting its' second annual Food Truck Rally tomorrow, Saturday, June 11 from 6-10 p.m. The event will feature 14 food trucks, four dessert trucks, three speciality beverage trucks and nine non-food vendors spread out across the property. See full list below. Local bands...
cltampa.com

Tampa Heights coffee shop King State will soon have a full liquor bar

King State, known mostly for its coffee, will soon serve both uppers and downers. Yesterday, King State, at 520 E Floribraska Ave. in Tampa Heights, said it would start serving a full liquor menu under the Ups-N-Downs banner (stylized "UPS-N-DOWNS") "We've been working mad hard on this over the last...
cltampa.com

Blues-rock duo L.A.X. is playing Largo this weekend

L.A.X. is coming to Largo on Friday night, and when it comes to backing big name artists, Dave LaRue and Glenn Alexander (aka "Larue/AleXander") are veterans. When he’s not with Flying Colors or The Steve Morse Band, LaRue has played on tour with Joe Satriani, and alongside members of Dream Theater. As for Alexander, he’s collaborated with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Elvis Costello, and most recently, Jon Irabagon.
cltampa.com

Jazz and soul legend Gregory Porter plays St. Petersburg on Friday

Gregory Porter’s last gig was literally for the Queen of England at the Jubilee. That's why it’s pretty cool to see the seven-time Grammy winner and American soul legend headed to St. Petersburg's beautifully restored Floridian Social Club (FKA State Theatre) on Friday night to help kick off a new music series curated by local songwriter, singer and philanthropist Alex Harris.
