Tampa, FL

Before Tampa concert, Heart’s Ann Wilson details the 'Fierce Bliss' of recent songwriting epiphany

By Josh Bradley
cltampa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last five years, Ann Wilson has toured with Jeff Beck, made amends with sister Nancy—albeit temporarily—and released her first album containing original material, entitled Fierce Bliss. Rock and roll is no longer the boys-only club it was when Heart let itself in. When Dreamboat Annie...

