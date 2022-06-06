Before Tampa concert, Heart’s Ann Wilson details the 'Fierce Bliss' of recent songwriting epiphany

An explosion of unmitigated joy is waiting for you at Stageworks Theatre in Channelside. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” running just through June 19, is the inoculation against all that is wrong with our world. Perhaps it’s the intimacy of the space, but the collective smiles of the young cast produce enough energy and love to incinerate any demons that came with you into the theater. I laughed out loud often and I was brought to tears.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO