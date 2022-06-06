Storms are back the first half of the week
(WOWK) — Storms are moving in to the area from the west and we will see several rounds of rain between Monday night and late Wednesday night. For an idea of timing and placement of storms, see the slideshow below:
Rainfall could top two inches in some areas so we will monitor closely for any possible issues with high water. Overall flooding is not a major concern, but localized areas could see street or small stream and creek flooding.
There is a chance that there could be a few strong to severe storms in the region through Tuesday and Wednesday based on wind.
Once we get past Wednesday night, things dry out until late Friday when a stronger cold front moves in with cooler temperatures for the weekend.
