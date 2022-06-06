ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storms are back the first half of the week

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0u1z_0g2PxxgL00

(WOWK) — Storms are moving in to the area from the west and we will see several rounds of rain between Monday night and late Wednesday night. For an idea of timing and placement of storms, see the slideshow below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWMXd_0g2PxxgL00
    Predictor model output 8:50 p.m. Monday
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QG9iK_0g2PxxgL00
    Predictor model output 11:50 p.m. Monday
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knBRt_0g2PxxgL00
    Predictor model output 3:30 a.m. Tuesday
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLb7g_0g2PxxgL00
    Predictor model output 7:20 a.m. Tuesday
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8fdx_0g2PxxgL00
    Predictor model output 11:50 a.m. Tuesday
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30u16g_0g2PxxgL00
    Predictor model output 2:50 p.m. Tuesday
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYnxY_0g2PxxgL00
    Predictor model output 9:20 p.m. Tuesday
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EY2uA_0g2PxxgL00
    Predictor model output 1:35 p.m. Wednesday
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112SLX_0g2PxxgL00
    Predictor model output 4:35 p.m. Wednesday
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJNh0_0g2PxxgL00
    Predictor model output 10 p.m. Wednesday

Rainfall could top two inches in some areas so we will monitor closely for any possible issues with high water. Overall flooding is not a major concern, but localized areas could see street or small stream and creek flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrBMC_0g2PxxgL00
Predictor model output for rainfall from Monday night through Thursday morning

There is a chance that there could be a few strong to severe storms in the region through Tuesday and Wednesday based on wind.

Once we get past Wednesday night, things dry out until late Friday when a stronger cold front moves in with cooler temperatures for the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUgFk_0g2PxxgL00

Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of the storms. It’s free and you can download it at the link directly below.

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

