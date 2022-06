(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's gross receipts increased by 5% in May compared to last year, but state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said that's not necessarily good news. The growth rate is the lowest in 10 months. Consumption taxes, which are sales and use tax receipts, grew by 5.9%. McDaniel says the inflation rate at 8.3% and high energy prices, up 30.3% over the year, are the reason.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO