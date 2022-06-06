Monument Health will hold brunch to celebrate cancer survivorship

KEYSTONE, S.D.– Residents of Keystone Thursday evening held a memorial to honor the 13 victims lost in town during the flood. The flood happened just one day after Keystone was incorporated as a town. A crowd gathered in the community center, sharing their memories of the flood and how the town came together.
RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — People in the Black Hills are pausing to reflect upon a tragedy that seems unimaginable to many of us today. On June 9th, 1972, a wall of water churned through the Rapid City area, killing 238 people in what remains the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history.
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – The first Black Hills National Forest’s Moon Walk of the year will happen at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at the Whitney Preserve – eight miles south of Hot Springs. The Moon Walk is a short evening hike, where people can learn about...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Chapter of South Dakota Walleyes Unlimited is partnering up with Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops to host a Kids’ Fishing Day at Memorial Park Saturday, June 11. “It gives them [kids] a chance to fish, experience it,” Ken Edel, a...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The City of Rapid City is set to hold a commemoration for the 50th Anniversary of the 1972 Flood on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, June 8, Rapid City Parks and Recreation will host a Flood Memorial Walk at 10 a.m. The walk follows in line with a walk the city has held every year for the last five decades — remembering the nearly 240 people that died in the flood.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago, on June 9, 1972, Canyon Lake Dam burst. It unleashed a torrent of devastation onto Rapid City. But that wasn’t the only area to be affected. Before the dam burst, the massive rains caused water to rise in areas like Cleghorn...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday, the City of Rapid City unveiled a new wall, dubbed the Monument Storyboard at The Monument, remembering the 238 people that lost their lives in the 1972 Black Hills Flood. The 50-foot by 11-foot display includes current visual and audio elements of the...
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City held a ceremony Wednesday morning at Memorial Park as part of the week of the flood’s 50th Anniversary events. Residents gathered at the band-shell for a special performance of an original song about the flood before a commemorative walk around the pond. They stopped at the flood memorial to pay tribute to the more than 200 lives lost.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Public Works was hosting show and tell Wednesday at Main Street Square. Touch A Truck gives residents a chance to see the equipment public works uses to maintain the city. Kids had an opportunity to climb in the cab of a garbage truck or even touch the brush of the street sweeper. A variety of equipment was on display to touch and see up close while getting to talk to the workers who operate them. The event let’s residents see just how much Public Works does for the city.
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Over a foot of rain fell from the evening of June 9 to the morning of June 10 in 1972, taking thousands of homes and cars and hundreds of lives. As the Mayor of Rapid City, Don Barnett was tasked with making sure hope for his town didn’t wash away too.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The evening of the 1972 Flood, National Guard officials had called an emergency meeting and before it was even over, the decision had been made. “People were pulling into the camp, requesting all kinds of things.” Retired National Guardsman Duke Doering said. “And so, more guardsmen were going to be needed, they could see that. So they got on tv and the radio stations and called all National Guard back to Camp Rapid.”
KEYSTONE, S.D. — The community of Keystone has been around since the 1800s, but it wasn’t incorporated as a town until 1972. June 8, 1972 – one day before the flood. Pennington County Commissioners voted that day to incorporate the town. They were counting ballots for town council when the flood hit.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City has dedicated this week to the commemoration of the 1972 Flood, with a variety of events, from bike rides to panels. One panel Thursday included National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Susan Sanders, Deputy Director of Rapid City Pennington County Emergency Management Alexa White, National Weather Service Hydrologist Melissa Smith and NewsCenter1 Chief Emeritus Bob Riggio.
