Monument Health will hold brunch to celebrate cancer survivorship

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Public Works was hosting show and tell Wednesday at Main Street Square. Touch A Truck gives residents a chance to see the equipment public works uses to maintain the city. Kids had an opportunity to climb in the cab of a garbage truck or even touch the brush of the street sweeper. A variety of equipment was on display to touch and see up close while getting to talk to the workers who operate them. The event let’s residents see just how much Public Works does for the city.

1 DAY AGO