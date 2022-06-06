ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Most Beautiful Islands in Croatia, from Hvar to Vis

By Jane Foster
cntraveler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe key to a perfect vacation? Dalmatians call it fjaka, a deliciously lazy mood...

www.cntraveler.com

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveler.com

This Is Your Dream Airbnb, According to Your Zodiac Sign

While we have not stayed in every Airbnb featured, unless otherwise stated, these listings are vetted based on Superhost status, amenities, location, previous guest reviews, and decor. Sure, we all know, generally, what we do and don’t like when it comes to Airbnbs. Treehouses aren’t for everyone, location matters most...
RETAIL
cntraveler.com

Channeling Grenada's Understated Magic

The air always smells sweet on the Spice Isle. A profusion of seasonings grows wild here, from nutmeg and allspice to clove and Ceylon cinnamon, some ripening on the vine before being dispersed to corners near and far. Grenada is a place that plays to all the senses: It is mountainous, wild, and lush, with nature perennially on your doorstep; a hike to one of its famed waterfalls, like Seven Sisters or Concord, is a must. Yet it is also surprisingly low-key. Few places capture Grenada's understated magic like the Silversands Grenada resort, situated at the sleepy end of the two-mile Grand Anse Beach. Enter its perimeter and the hubbub of local street life suddenly feels like a vague memory. What catches your eye first is the breathtaking 330-foot infinity pool—said to be the longest in the Caribbean—which begins at the hotel's entrance and stretches all the way to the sea. You can while away your day beside it or gaze at the crystal water from the white-sand beach. Have the legendary rum punch and a lobster roll, or feast at Asiatique, where dishes like crisply fried lobster in red coconut curry and dark-molasses ginger cake are assembled with fresh local ingredients, including a smattering of Grenadian spices. Make sure you catch one of the planet's most mesmerizing sunsets, a sight so sublime it alone would justify a stay. Night after night, a sky filled with wispy clouds turns from fiery red to pink, then purple—an incredible show, even better for being nature's very own.
WORLD
cntraveler.com

To Experience Australia’s Best New Food Scene, Leave Sydney Behind for These Country Towns

The Northern Rivers—a coastal hinterland expanse that stretches along the north coast of Australia’s New South Wales, just one hour from Sydney by plane—is renowned for its marriage of sea, sun, and bush. It’s also a historic food bowl, with small-batch farmers and growers, and a tight-knit community that attracts surfers, sea-changers, and families. In March 2022, though, the area was swiftly devastated by floods. The rain hit, and then kept hitting, coalescing with a rain bomb to produce records that blew the 1954 records out of the (literal) water.
Variety

‘January’ Review: An Artist Searches for Himself Amid Latvia’s Independence Struggle

Click here to read the full article. History currently repeating itself lends a particular frisson to Latvian theater, opera and film director Viesturs Kairiss’ “January.” It takes place in early 1991, when the nation’s push for independence (alongside other Baltic states) met with armed Soviet resistance even as the U.S.S.R. was falling apart. Those historical events are interwoven with vaguely autobiographical fiction revolving around a mildly nonconformist Riga film school student, one admittedly drawn much as the director was himself in that time and place. With Moscow leadership again hawkish toward retaining and/or regaining territories of a former empire, this flashback...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croatia#Beaches#Vis#Contentment
cntraveler.com

On a Trip to Singapore, Continuing a New Era of Adventures with My Father

It was dinner time in Singapore. Across the Formica table at Maxwell Food Centre I watched my father wrestle a laksa-slicked noodle around his chopsticks. He struggled. The tremors in his hands had gotten worse since the last time I saw him almost a year before. I discreetly slid him a fork and pretended I didn't notice the DayGlo-orange splatters on his shirt. It wasn’t long before beads of sweat collected on his brows—it was way too spicy.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy