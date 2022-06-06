Scams posing as official PayPal notices targeting locals

On June 8, 2022 at approximately 8:10 pm a 911 call was transferred to the North Coos Dispatch Center. The caller reported that he had found a deceased female in the residence located at 1749 Idaho Drive in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Officers arrived at the location and discovered a deceased female, who they identified as 47-year-old Rebecca Reeves. Officers on scene believed that her death was caused by homicidal violence. The Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated and members from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, North Bend Police, Bandon Police, Coquille Police, Coos Bay Police, Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office arrived to assist in the investigation. At this time the investigation is on-going. Any individuals who may have information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO