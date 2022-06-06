ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Scams posing as official PayPal notices targeting locals

By KLCC
klcc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScam emails pretending to be from PayPal have bilked several Eugeneans in recent weeks. Eugene Police say one victim responded to the fake email, and was pressured into transferring his credit union’s balance into a supposedly protected and...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

Related
yamhilladvocate.com

Progressive Yamhill Organizes Anti-Gun Rally, Wants All Oregon Firearm Owners to Be Required to Obtain a License

Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

$45,000 reward offered in Eugene murder case from 1969

Investigators and relatives are hoping a cash reward will help solve a 53-year-old Eugene area murder case. On April 21st, 1969, 22-year-old Janet Lynn Shanahan went missing after her brother’s birthday party. Two days later, her husband and sister found Shanahan’s body in the trunk of her 1951 Plymouth sedan. She’d been strangled.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lane County Search and Rescue finds deceased individual after surfer goes missing

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kbnd.com

D.A.: Murder Suspect Was Victim's Houseguest

BEND, OR -- We’re learning more about the murder of a man inside his own northeast Bend apartment. Firefighters found 53-year-old Glen Ely early Tuesday morning, when they went inside to battle a fire. At the same time, police were talking to 35-year-old Thomas Craig a few blocks away because neighbors had reported him acting suspiciously.
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Homicide Investigation in Coos Bay, June 9

On June 8, 2022 at approximately 8:10 pm a 911 call was transferred to the North Coos Dispatch Center. The caller reported that he had found a deceased female in the residence located at 1749 Idaho Drive in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Officers arrived at the location and discovered a deceased female, who they identified as 47-year-old Rebecca Reeves. Officers on scene believed that her death was caused by homicidal violence. The Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated and members from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, North Bend Police, Bandon Police, Coquille Police, Coos Bay Police, Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office arrived to assist in the investigation. At this time the investigation is on-going. Any individuals who may have information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
COOS BAY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bitcoin Atm#Credit Card#Fraud#Web3#Eugeneans#Epd
thebharatexpressnews.com

Oregon HOA board cancels plans to support nearby private golf club

SALEM, Ore. — The Creekside Homeowners Association board of directors is backing away from a proposal to assess each homeowner $90 a month to support a nearby private golf club. HOA Board Chair Audrey Konold sent the 588 homeowners a letter outlining the plan, which would also impose a...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Signs of “severe” COVID-19 outbreak detected in North Bend wastewater

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Researchers from the OSU COVID-19 Wastewater-based Surveillance Team released data yesterday that pointed to a severe outbreak of COVID variants in the area of North Bend. Since 2020, researchers at Oregon State University have been testing sewage for trace amounts of COVID-19 and variants of the...
NORTH BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Franklin Crossing Welcomes Six New Tenants

(Franklin Crossing | Photo courtesy of Northwest Key Commercial Real Estate & Property Management) The Central Oregon business community is thriving with the influx of new companies and expanding businesses. Innovative entrepreneurs and business owners are exemplified in the latest tenants taking up residence in the distinctive Franklin Crossing building in downtown Bend. In 2022, Franklin Crossing welcomed the following new tenants to their already existing and thriving business community.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Man commits suicide after attempting to kidnap child, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man took his own life after trying and failing to abduct a child yesterday, Springfield police say. The Springfield Police Department reports that they received a call just after 4:15 p.m. on June 6 alleging that a man had attempted and failed to kidnap a child on Forty-Eighth Street near Daisy Street in Springfield. Police said the caller provided them with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and the direction they were headed. Police add that several officers from nearby agencies responded to locate the suspect and his vehicle, aided by the caller’s testimony.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
kpic

Saving Grace over capacity, overwhelmed by shortages

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Douglas County is over capacity and needs your help as the eviction moratorium and other shortages are playing a role. It's a lot to juggle. Saving Grace has over 300 cats in their care that need loving homes. "We're...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

High-speed police chase ends in Albany crash

Following a crime spree, a Salem man reportedly led police through Albany city streets in a high-speed chase before colliding with a delivery truck on Wednesday, June 8. Firefighters had to extricate the car driver by sheering off the roof of the sedan, according to officials. Officers allege the driver,...
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon mayor ends all proclamations after Pride Month refusal

Lebanon’s mayor has declared he’s done signing proclamations, a largely ceremonial move designed to signal support without any particular action. Ahead of Wednesday’s regular meeting, June 8, Mayor Paul Aziz suddenly and quietly pulled a proclamation declaring June as fireworks safety month from the City Council’s agenda, then declared in front of Lebanon’s elected body that he has stopped signing the symbolic announcements.
LEBANON, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Tasty Food Truck Village Is A Must Visit In Lincoln City Oregon

From smoked pulled pork sandwiches, to sushi that will make your mouth water, Nepalese Street Food and vegan fare, the Pines Dine food truck village in Lincoln City, Oregon is “the village where foodie’s dreams come true.”. The Pines Dine Food Truck Village In Lincoln City, Oregon. The...
LINCOLN CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy