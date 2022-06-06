ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Fan Expo Dallas has sci-fi fans atwitter over who’s coming to the convention next week

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3jXv_0g2Px2tX00

In just over a week, fans of pop-culture from all facets will descend onto Dallas for this year’s annual fan expo.

Fan Expo Dallas will take over the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center June 17-19, with celebrity guests, autograph sessions and walls of merchandise. Tickets are still available for either single day or weekend passes.

The large fan event has been around North Texas since 2002 when it was called Dallas Comic Con. Historically, the event had been held in Plano, Richardson and Irving, despite its Dallas namesake.

In 2014, publishing company Informa purchased the convention and re-located the event to the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, where it has been held ever since. Just a few years later in 2017, the event name was officially changed to Fan Expo Dallas.

The event is the largest pop-culture fan gathering in the state, attracting tens of thousands of people each year, according to the expo. Fans can choose to roam the merchandise floor shopping from various vendors and artists to getting in line for photographs with their favorite celebrity.

There isn’t a consensus to the type of pop-culture celebrated at the events, but naturally a celebration of all things movie, television, comic book, anime and video games. All walks of celebrities attend Fan Expo Dallas for photo and autograph sessions or to nerd out themselves.

Here’s what fans can expect from this year’s Fan Expo Dallas:

Celebrity guests

Several television show casts, voice actors, action movie stars and artists will attend this year’s fan expo.

All four main hobbit actors from “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy will be at the expo on Saturday and Sunday for photos. Elijah Wood who played “Frodo Baggins”, Sean Astin who played “Samwise Gamgee”, Dominic Monaghan who played “Merry Brandybuck” and Billy Boyd who played “Pippin Took” will be there.

The Netflix show “Cobra Kai”, which is a sequel series to the “Karate Kid” movies of the 1980s, will bring four of its core cast members to the floor. Actor’s William Zabka, Martin Kove, Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand, will appear at the expo all weekend.

Not to be outdone, the serial killer show “Dexter” is bringing six of its cast members to the expo, including “Dexter” actor himself, Michael C. Hall. Joining Hall at the show is actor’s Jennifer Carpenter, David Zayas, C.S. Lee, James Remar and Erik King.

Brendan Fraser, star of “The Mummy” and “Doom Patrol”, will be available for photos also, along with several cast members from “Star Wars” shows, “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett”. A full celebrity guest list is available on the expo’s website .

Merchandise

It wouldn’t be a convention without the ability to purchase merchandise surrounding the many properties celebrated at the expo, and there will be plenty of it in Dallas.

Thousands of square feet will house vendors, artists, creators and all their merchandise. Everything from t-shirts, apparel, action figures, statues and artwork will be on sale.

There could possibly even be limited edition items you can only get at the expo on sale next weekend, along with artists taking commissions for private pieces.

Everything else

Besides shopping and hanging out with your local celebrity, there are plenty of other things to do at the expo.

Several creators will host panels on a variety of things from creating art, building YouTube channels, designing costumes and working in the entertainment field. Cosplay contests will be held for fans looking to show off their newest creation.

Fans can also participate in trivia, karaoke and other events surrounding the expo next weekend.

Fan Expo Dallas takes place next weekend from June 17 to 19. The show opens up on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
CW33 NewsFix

Behind the scenes of Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s Texas

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — If you don’t already know, you’re about to mess around and find out about Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. Billy Bob’s is a popular spot in DFW if you’re looking for a tour, convention, trade show, and of course, party with up to 6,000 of your best Texas friends! If you’re into country music you’ll be met with a warm welcome from Billy Bob’s western decor with photos and handprints of country stars.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Plano, TX
City
Dallas, TX
informnny.com

Dallas drag queen event for kids sparks outrage, defense

(NEXSTAR) — A drag show at a Dallas-area gay bar over the weekend is causing a stir and discussion over whether or not kids should be around drag events – it’s the latest in a storied battle. Viral videos circulated on Monday appear to show a few...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Remar
Person
Erik King
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Jacob Bertrand
Person
William Zabka
Person
Martin Kove
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Sean Astin
Person
David Zayas
Person
Dominic Monaghan
dmagazine.com

Revenge of the Panther City

In 1875, Dallas lawyer Robert Cowart wrote a famous article in the Dallas Daily Herald about a fictitious panther freely roaming the streets of Fort Worth without anyone noticing this wild beast—Cowart’s jab at categorizing Fort Worth as a sleepy village. This, of course, sparked retaliation by the proud citizens of Fort Worth who took his criticism to heart and, in turn, adopted the panther as the city’s mascot, which is still evident throughout the city today.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#North Texas#Convention Center#Dallas Comic Con#Informa#Fan Expo Dallas
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's Garage sets opening date for Plano restaurant

Ford's Garage plans to open a new restaurant June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety of American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant will open in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, Ford's Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
4K+
Followers
621
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy