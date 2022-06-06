ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Cubs repeat embarrassing history with Contreras?

 3 days ago
This is all anyone needs to know about how significant — and ugly — the Cubs’ team-building business practices have been under this ownership and front office group over the past decade:. In 2014, the big-revenue tankers from Chicago traded Jeff Samardzija, their best pitcher, to...

White Sox 4, Dodgers 0: Kopech dominant; Pollock gets revenge

Michael Kopech’s brilliant outing paved the way for a combined five-hit shutout and the White Sox’ third consecutive victory. The right-handed starter was dominant all evening, allowing just one hit over six scoreless innings while striking out eight. On the offensive end, AJ Pollock got his long-awaited revenge against his former club with a pinch-hit, two-run double in the sixth inning. Jake Burger immediately followed with an RBI double of his own, while Reese McGuire padded the lead not long after with a run-scoring single.
CHICAGO, IL
Cubs' Miley to return from IL vs. Yankees; Suzuki next?

BALTIMORE — The Cubs said after Wednesday night's rainout at Camden Yards that left-hander Wade Miley will be activated from the injured list Friday to start the series opener against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Miley hasn't pitched since May 22 because of a shoulder strain. Rookie right-hander Matt...
CHICAGO, IL
