Muhlenberg standout Edwin Suarez named to Dominican Republic FIBA roster

United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that four individuals from Reading, PA, were convicted at trial of offenses including conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise; conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion of a minor; various violent crimes in aid of racketeering offenses including kidnapping and assaults with dangerous weapons; sex trafficking including of minors; and firearms offenses; all arising from their membership and association in a violent gang called “The Sevens,” which took control and operated out of a 50-room boarding house on South 4th Street in the City of Reading.
Comments / 0