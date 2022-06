It is important to celebrate success, no matter how great or how small. Families of Addicts Van Wert will present its second annual Rally 4 Recovery, taking place at Fountain Park July 9, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This family-friendly event is for the whole community including those in recovery, those seeking recovery and all those individuals that love and support them. The mission of Families of Addicts Van Wert is to educates moms, dads, grandmothers, grandfathers, brothers, sisters and siblings on navigating the road to recovery and the ways to support those in substance abuse.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO