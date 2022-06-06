ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, MO

Audio: COVID-19 cases on the uptick in Grundy, Putnam and Holt counties

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrundy, Putnam, and Holt counties are mentioned in a Missourinet story about areas of the state that are experiencing increases in cases of COVID-19. Grundy County has been experiencing what it called an “uptick” of COVID-19 cases. If you are feeling sick or have been exposed, the Grundy County Health Department...

www.kttn.com

kttn.com

Linn County Health Center in Brookfield to offer low-cost blood draws

The Linn County Health Center in Brookfield will offer low-cost blood draws later this month. Tests will be available by appointment on June 24th from 7 to 10 a.m. Tests available will include a thyroid panel for $15; vitamins B12 and D for $12 each; CMP, PSA, and A1C for $10 each; and lipids, CBC, and TSH for $5 each. There is a $10 draw fee.
BROOKFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9, 2022

Among cases in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 9, 2022. A Harrisonville man was sentenced to prison after admitting to a violation of probation. Kevin Michael Miller saw his probation revoked. Miller was sentenced to terms of seven years each for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of felony stealing, and delivery of a controlled substance. These sentences are to run concurrently with any sentence imposed in any other case. The incidents were in February of 2019 in Grundy County.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Livingston County Sheriff announces the arrest of three fugitives

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox announces the recent arrest of three fugitives, including one who allegedly fled to California to avoid being arrested. Fifty-eight-year-old Todd Michael Buss of Chillicothe was arrested by authorities in California on June 9th on a Livingston County warrant for alleged felony first-degree rape or attempted rape. Bond was denied by the court. Buss will be extradited once he has completed the out-of-state extradition process. He had been on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s Most Wanted list since March 11th.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Auditor begins citizen requested audit of Orrick community

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office has begun an audit of the City of Orrick, located in Ray County. Residents of Orrick requested the audit through the petition process. “I commend citizens for becoming involved in the petition effort and working to improve the operations of their government,”...
ORRICK, MO
kttn.com

Highway 36 resurfacing to begin on June 13 in Livingston County

A resurfacing project on Highway 36 in Livingston County has once again been postponed. The start date was first pushed back from June 6 to June 8, but the contractor is now scheduled to begin Monday, June 13. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project which extends eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek. The contractor’s new planned schedule of work is as follows:
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Mercer County Health Department to hold open lab day on June 10th

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold an open lab day on June 10th by appointment. No doctor’s order is needed from 8 to 10 a.m. Tests to be offered include CBC for $6.50, CMP $9.50, CMP $9.50, TSH $10.25, PSA for $10.75, lipid $18.50, and A1C $19. There is an office fee of $5.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Jail Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Tuesday. 36-year-old Stephanie Jane Johnson of Chillicothe was arrested out of state on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged stealing a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. She is awaiting extradition.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Celebration of Life: Donald Leroy Baskett

Donald Leroy Baskett, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Hubert and Gladys (Thudium) Baskett on February 5, 1936, in Browning, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Meadville High School and continued his education at Northeast Missouri Teachers College where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree of Education in French and English. Donald obtained his Master’s Degree in English from Northeast Missouri State University. He taught French, English, and Drama at Meadville High School and Chillicothe High School. In his later years, he became a social worker for the Department of Family Services, and he also enjoyed substitute teaching. He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Peace Corps on the Ivory Coast where he taught English to French-speaking children. His hobbies included playing bridge with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) of Chillicothe, Missouri, running marathons, and spending time with his grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Flood Warnings Continue On Portions Of The Grand River

Flood Warnings continue for portions of the Grand River. At Pattonsburg, the river crested at 26.95 feet at Wednesday about 6:15 pm and has fallen back below flood stage of 25 feet. At Gallatin, the river rose slightly above flood stage of 26 feet, cresting at 26.48 feet just after...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
WIBW

Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman in their late 20s were booked into jail last night after deputies pulled over a vehicle with an expired registration. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, deputies arrested Ashley N. Dixon, 27, of Topeka, and Jake R. Ludlum, 28, of Wakarusa, for possession meth after a traffic stop near N Kansas and NE Burgess Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Trenton man crashes car on 18th Street

A Trenton man was taken to the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton after a one-car accident at 18th and Bolser streets in Trenton on June 7th. Trenton Police Officer Chase Houghton reports emergency medical services took the driver, 67-year-old Donald Gene Ragan, to the hospital for a medical evaluation. The...
TRENTON, MO
khqa.com

UPDATE: Injured Hurdland driver 18 years old, not 15

HURDLAND, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol inadvertently reported that a driver involved in a Thursday morning crash was 15 years old. Because the agency thought he was a minor, it did not release his name. KTVO was notified by someone who knew that driver involved was...
HURDLAND, MO
KCTV 5

Buckner, Missouri, tornado confirmed as EF2

Residents on 95th Street woke up in the middle of the night Wednesday to swirling winds, loud thunder, lightning strikes even their homes rumbling and shaking. People all around Independence were busy picking up the pieces after a severe thunderstorm early Wednesday morning. Crews in Platte City, Missouri, clean up...
BUCKNER, MO

