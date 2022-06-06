ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden Police Dept. releases bodycam footage of suspect disarming officer

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
OGDEN, Utah — Police have released video footage from an officer's body-worn camera during an incident last week when an assault suspect got hold of another officer's gun while being taken into custody.

The video (seen above) shows one officer with the Ogden Police Department chasing 29-year-old Dana L. Smith on foot after it was reported that he punched a pregnant woman in the face near 3500 Wall Avenue. The alleged assault occurred Sunday, May 29, shortly before 8 a.m.

After the suspect stops running, the video shows the interaction between him and the officer. Multiple times, he says to the officer: "Just shoot me." He tells the officer he's suicidal, and the officer tells him they can take him to a hospital.

LINKS: Suicide prevention resources/crisis phone line

Eventually, another officer arrives and tackles Smith. While the first officer tries to put him in handcuffs, Smith allegedly grabs the second officer's gun and says he is going to kill himself. The officers order him to let go of it, and at one point, a single shot goes off.

Ogden Police said nobody was hit by the gunshot, and the man allegedly got the officer's gun out of the holster, the officer was able to keep enough control of the suspect's arm and the gun to prevent the man from shooting himself or either of the officers.

Using a taser, the officers were eventually able to detain Smith in handcuffs. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, then booked in jail on multiple charges including assault on a police officer, disarming a police officer, and discharging a firearm.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org . The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can also be reached via text message at 741741.

