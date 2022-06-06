ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Man killed in I-44 crash in Franklin County

By KMOV Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a crash in Franklin County Monday afternoon. The Missouri...

Salem man killed in Wednesday crash on Highway 72

A Salem man lost his life Wednesday resulting from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 72 one half mile outside Rolla, according to an online report of Troop I of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bradley W. Gilmore, 30, was declared deceased on scene at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday. His...
SALEM, MO
KMOV

I-70 back open after shutdown from deadly crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Interstate 70 is back open after a deadly crash shut down the highway for hours Thursday night. Police said a car and a semi crashed at Interstate 70 and Union around 10 p.m. The car’s roof was torn off. One person was found dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Farmington Man Dies in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Police identify woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A woman died and two people were seriously injured Tuesday night in a four-vehicle crash at a Ferguson intersection where another fatal wreck happened in January. Police said the latest fatal crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at North Elizabeth and Hereford avenues. Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall Jr. told the Post-Dispatch that 29-year-old Kaylin Santorski died in the crash.
FERGUSON, MO
No injuries reported after tank explosion at Missouri business

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KSDK) — A tank exploded while workers were trying to move tar at a Hazelwood, Missouri asphalt business Thursday morning. Photos from the Hazelwood Fire Department show a 25-foot-tall tank that appears to be collapsed. Dark heavy smoke was pouring out of the structure. A...
HAZELWOOD, MO
Newburg Man Accused Of Attempting To Hijack Vehicle In Leasburg

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a Newburg man that allegedly attempted to hijack a vehicle in Leasburg. Kevin Dyer, 43, has been charged with Vehicle Hijacking-Serious Physical Injury/Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument/ Vulnerable Person, a Class A Felony, with no bond set in the Associate Circuit Court of Crawford County.
LEASBURG, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 8900 block of Newby at around 12:27 a.m. Police said the victim was shot and not conscious or breathing. He was found dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Woman dies, others injured after crash in Ferguson

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Injured passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Tuesday night in Ferguson, police said. Ferguson Police said the accident happened just before 10 p.m. at North Elizabeth and Hereford. At least four people were injured in the accident. Police said the initial investigation revealed one of the vehicles involved was making a left turn from Hereford to North Elizabeth with a green light but not the green arrow when it was struck by another vehicle that was coming from the other direction with a green light.
FERGUSON, MO
Collinsville Mother And Son Among Four Suspected In Metro-East Homicide

A Madison County mother and son are among four suspects charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred outside of an O’Fallon, Illinois restaurant on May 22. Nathan Smith, 17, of Collinsville and two other co-defendants who are both 18 years of age and from Cahokia Heights were charged with first degree murder on the evening of May 31, per court documents.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Carjacker steals SUV at St. Charles gas station, hits owner with his own car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Charles County are searching for a carjacking suspect who allegedly hit a man at a gas station Tuesday morning. At 6:30 a.m., a man drove his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee to a gas station in the 14700 block of Highway 67 in West Alton. The man left his SUV unattended at the pump. Police said a man jump inside the SUV and started to drive off. The suspect then hit the car owner who tried to stop the carjacking.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
Man shot, killed while driving on I-64 at Hampton

ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old man was shot and killed while driving Wednesday night in south St. Louis. The man was shot at approximately 8:53 p.m. and then he crashed on westbound 64 at Hampton Avenue. Officers found him inside an SUV stopped in the emergency lane on the north side of the highway. He […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Police departments concerned over new radio costs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some Metro-area police departments are concerned about their police radios no longer getting covered by warranty and how this could lead to a communication crisis. Crestwood Police Sgt. David Schrader has more than a decade on the force under his belt. He said it’s essential...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

