ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Mount Pleasant officials give update on noise ordinance pilot program

By Jordan Cioppa
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVp8Q_0g2PtFrD00

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – New data is helping Mount Pleasant leaders decide whether to implement permanent noise requirements throughout the town.

Since May 1 st , the Mount Pleasant Police Department has been measuring decibel levels of sound complaints as part of a 90-day Noise Ordinance Pilot Program. They are testing to see if the sound exceeds 55 decibels from the location the complaint is being made.

Mount Pleasant approves noise ordinance pilot program

“What we’re finding is the levels that are above 55 are not as far above as we were afraid they might be, or that you might get the impression it is out there on social media,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.

On Monday, Police Chief Mark Arnold provided Town Council with their findings throughout May.

According to police, they received 14 noise complaints from citizens over the last month. During that time, officers performed nine checks on their own as well. Among those 23 measurements, the highest level was 70 decibels, the lowest was 49, and the average was 62.

“We hear that ‘it’s tremendously loud,’ well 70 is not tremendously loud,” said the mayor.

According to police, they received multiple complaints from one resident about the stadium at Wando Highschool. Police checked on businesses at Shem Creek and found they surpassed the 55 mark a few times.

“Some of the decibel levels are way down in the 60s, as measured from another property, and a couple are in the 70-something range. So, the music is not as loud as anecdotally on social media, you might hear that it is,” said Haynie when describing the readings at the Shem Creek businesses. “Because now for the first time, we are actually measuring it.”

According to Michael Brown, the Operations and Events Manager at Saltwater Cowboys, they’ve had a few police officers stop by to check the levels. He said overall, the pilot program is going well for them.

“We have definitely been more strict, monitoring the level. We immediately will go up to the DJ or to the band, the live music that we have, and get them to adjust the volume if we feel it is getting to that point,” explained Brown.

Police said out of the 5,746 calls they received in May, only 24 were due to noise.

The pilot program will end in July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Residents concerned about plans for new fence at Hampstead Mall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Charleston’s Eastside neighborhood are concerned about plans for a new fence at a historic park. The Charleston County School District is planning to restore the Southeast Quadrant of the Hampstead Mall. If approved, the project will include a new fence with an 8-foot wrought-iron gate. “We want to make […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Golf vacation company expansion expected to bring new jobs to Charleston County

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A vacation company that specializes in organizing golf trips around the world is expanding operations in Charleston County. Founded in 1998, Golfbreaks by PGA TOUR helps golfers plan outings at courses throughout the United States and the world by arranging tee times, accommodations, ground transportation, tournament tickets, and more. The company […]
WCBD Count on 2

Agencies to conduct annual hurricane evacuation drill Thursday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State and local agencies will conduct a full-scale hurricane evacuation lane reversal drill on Thursday. While no lanes of traffic will actually be reversed during the drill, the goal is to help law enforcement and the South Carolina Emergency Preparedness Division test lane reversal plans for I-26 and other coastal […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot
WBTW News13

Horry County Council takes back vote to acknowledge Pride Month

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council took back its vote to acknowledge June as Pride Month at a council meeting Tuesday. Councilman Johnny Vaught said the resolution was put on last month’s council consent agenda and was approved without any discussion because no one saw it. Soon after, Vaught said council inboxes were […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring will not run for reelection

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring on Thursday announced that he will not seek re-election in 2023. Waring made the informal announcement during a Summerville Town Council meeting while discussing a proposed increase in taxes, which was approved as part of the town’s $41.5 million budget for fiscal year 2023.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 3 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Even with a chance of pop-up rain showers this weekend, some may be looking to capitalize on sunny moments out on the water. In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming. Out of 16 tested […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Boil water notice lifted for Cainhoy area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A boil water notice that was issued for the Cainhoy area on Wednesday has been lifted. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control authorized Charleston Water System to cancel its boil water notice impacting customers between Martins Point Drive and the Highway 41 bridge. “Bacteriological test results confirmed their […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash on I-526 closes eastbound lanes near Don Holt Bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday morning crash is causing delays for motorists traveling on I-526 eastbound. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened at around 9:27 a.m. The crash shut down the eastbound left lane of the interstate, near mile marker 20. This is near the Virginia Avenue […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Town of Summerville approves 2023 fiscal year budget

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Town Council approved a nearly $41.5 million budget, coming with an increase in taxes. Some people who live in Summerville say they are upset and made their voices heard at the town council meeting. “You need to check on some things that are going on in Summerville. Don’t go up […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Road resurfacing projects underway in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Major road resurfacing efforts are getting started across Berkeley County with 43 projects expected to be completed by the end of summer.l Funded by Berkeley County’s Transportation Committee, the first 12 projects are scheduled to begin this week in the Tall Pines subdivision in Ladson followed by the Willowbrook subdivision in […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

City calls in additional help to address increase in trash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has signed a contract with Trident Waste to help with trash collection after the city’s staff has been overwhelmed by an unusually large increase. The city says from January to May of this year, they’ve collected a million addition pounds of trash compared to the same time period last year.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy