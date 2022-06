FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Police are searching for a driver who they say was involved in a rollover crash Wednesday morning, according to Fresno police officers. Police responded to the area of Tulare Avenue and 6th Street around 6:00 a.m. A witness says two people were seen fleeing the scene with a backpack after the crash. The witness says one of the men looked injured.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO