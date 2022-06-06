Woman found shot inside vehicle after crash in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle. On Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies responded...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday after failing a sobriety test following a collision with a tanker truck near Interstate 5 and Florin Road. The crash caused the tanker to leak engine oil and spill the grains it was transporting, according to CHP. […]
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said one man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. behind Oak Park on East Fulton Street, near Sutter Street, police said. Officers found both men inside the car. One of the men died at the scene. The other […]
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Stockton park, police said Thursday.
The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the Fulton Street side of Oak Park.
Two people were found shot inside a vehicle. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There was no information regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives say the man wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing his own wife in Stockton has now been arrested.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Sonia Suarez was shot back in the evening hours on Saturday along the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in the Stockton area.
Suarez was taken to the hospital, but detectives say she later died from her injuries.
An investigation has since identified Suarez’s husband – 52-year-old Sergio Torres Munguia – as the suspect, the sheriff’s office says.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Munguia and were still looking for him. He was considered armed and dangerous, authorities say.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that Munguia was arrested the night before in Sidney, Neb. after he allegedly ran a stop sign. A records check on him alerted local police about the warrant he had out for his arrest.
Munguia is now awaiting extradition back to San Joaquin County.
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of being the driver in a Yuba City hit-and-run that left a woman dead last month, authorities said Thursday.
Brian Keeney, 39, of Rio Oso in Sutter County, was arrested in Elk Grove and transported to the Sutter County Jail. He faces charges related to the hit-and-run.
On the day of the collision, the Yuba City Police Department released a photo of the suspect vehicle that was taken as it left the scene of the hit-and-run. On Thursday, investigators said an alert citizen spotted the car in a tow yard.
The car had been burned, though, investigators were still able to retrieve evidence and later identify Keeney as the driver of the vehicle, police said.
On May 19, a woman who was trying to cross Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue was struck by the vehicle. She later died at Adventist Rideout Hospital.
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two teens were killed and one was injured after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Solano County on Thursday. At around 4:17 p.m. on Thursday, Solano County California Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash involving an ATV near Margaret Lane, east of Holmes Lane in Winters.
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement in Stockton is reaching out for the public's help to find a man they say shot and killed his wife Saturday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced that they are looking for Sergio Torres Munguia, 52, who they say shot Sonia Suarez on June 4 in the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in Stockton.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A motorcyclist had to be flown to the hospital after an SUV driver rolled over into the wrong lanes along Interstate 580 and struck both the rider and a tractor-trailer.
California Highway Patrol says, around 5:30 a.m. Friday, an SUV heading eastbound just west of Corral Hollow Road in the Tracy area drove into the center divide. Exactly why the driver went into the divide is unclear, but the SUV soon overturned into the westbound lanes.
Officers say the SUV soon collided with a motorcyclist that was headed westbound. Both the SUV and motorcyclist then collided with a tractor-trailer.
The motorcyclist and the SUV driver both suffered major injuries in the crash.
Traffic was slow through the area early Friday morning
The Pittsburg Police Department responded to a report of a male wearing body armor and armed with a rifle on Arlington Drive. According to police, the incident began at 8:30 am Thursday when a resident said his roommate was acting strange and that people were out to get him. Before officers arrived, the roommate called back to say the man was walking down Arlington Drive wearing body armor and armed with a rifle.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash on I-5 northbound involving an 18-year-old man and a double tanker caused lane closures.
According to California Highway Patrol, the #1 and #2 lanes on I-5 northbound are shut down because of a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier.
CBS13 was on the scene where a car suffering significant damage to the front could be seen along with a double tanker used to carry grain.
CHP says that the cause of the crash is an 18-year-old man. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
No estimated time for reopening was given.
I-5 northbound at Florin Road #1 and #2 lanes shut down due to oil on roadway from an earlier two vehicle traffic crash involving a sedan and double trailer big rig. At fault driver of sedan an 18 year old male arrested on suspicion of DUI. ETA opening lanes minimum 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/9MsnhttNEu
— CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) June 10, 2022
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 15-month-old child died in Natomas on Wednesday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers responded to a medical call on the 1800 block of Club Center Drive at 8:30 p.m. The Sacramento Fire Department also responded and found the child who was later pronounced dead.
MODESTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old Turlock woman was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning. CHP says the incident happened just before 7 a.m., and the woman was found on the side of the road at West Main Street just east of Morgan Road.
LINCOLN, California — One person has been transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center after being in a rollover crash. The car knocked down powerlines as it was rolling over, resulting in lost power throughout some areas in Lincoln. PG&E is on the scene, but there is no estimated time of power restoration.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after a 15-month-old baby died in Natomas on Wednesday.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive around 8:30 p.m. for a medical aid call. A Sacramento Fire Department crew also responded to the incident.
At the scene, first responders found a baby experiencing a medical emergency. The baby was soon pronounced dead, police say.
No details about what kind of medical emergency took place have been released at this point.
The coroner’s office is the lead agency investigating the case, police say.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 near Florin Road on Friday morning in Sacramento. California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the number one and number two lanes are shut down because of oil on the road from an earlier crash. The earlier crash involved a sedan and a big rig.
Officials in San Joaquin County reported a two-vehicle wreck on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The incident took place at approximately 1:05 p.m. in the area of Duncan Road and Comstock Road, just northeast of Stockton. Details on the Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Joaquin County. The California Highway...
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a student at Tolenas Acadamy injured three other students Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the academy on Tolenas Road in unincorporated Fairfield after getting a call around 10:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 14-year-old student stabbed another teen with a sharp piece of […]
LAND PARK (CBS13) – Surveillance cameras sit outside the SF Supermarket in Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood, and what they recorded on May 30 has people on edge.
A camera captured someone grabbing a woman and trying to take her purse as she was opening her car door in the parking lot.
Cherene Briggs lives just blocks away. She often walks her dog through the parking lot to get to a nearby dog park, but now she’s unsettled, to say the least.
“It makes me real nervous and I, just yesterday, walked her home when it was dark and I’m always scared,” said...
Ardagna had been booked on charges of failing to meet sex offender registration requirements. Even though Ardagna was in a cell with another inmate, sheriff's office detectives say he suffered from a fatal medical issue. The Crimes Against Persons unit responded and began an investigation into his death. An autopsy...
