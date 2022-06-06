Judge: New congressional maps should include another Black majority district

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A federal judge says the Congressional maps approved by the Louisiana legislature should include another majority Black congressional district .

In her ruling Chief Judge Shelly Dick gave Louisiana lawmakers until July 8 to draw a map compliant with Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act.

A notice of appeal has already been filed and will go before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In March, advocacy groups filed a lawsuit after the Louisiana Legislature voted to overturn Governor John Bel Edwards’ veto of the congressional plan passed by the legislature in February.

Click here to read the full ruling from Judge Shelly Dick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.