Judge: New congressional maps should include another Black majority district

By John Walton
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A federal judge says the Congressional maps approved by the Louisiana legislature should include another majority Black congressional district .

In her ruling Chief Judge Shelly Dick gave Louisiana lawmakers until July 8 to draw a map compliant with Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act.

A notice of appeal has already been filed and will go before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In March, advocacy groups filed a lawsuit after the Louisiana Legislature voted to overturn Governor John Bel Edwards’ veto of the congressional plan passed by the legislature in February.

