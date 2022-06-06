ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Body found in Buckhorn Reservoir

By By Drew C. Wilson
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
First responders and bystanders console three children on the Buckhorn Reservoir’s shore Sunday morning as a small boat marks the spot where a 14-year-old was last seen after being ejected from a boat.
First responders head out onto the Buckhorn Reservoir following a boating accident on Sunday.
First responders run with life jackets to the shore of the Buckhorn Reservoir before boarding rescue boats to go to the scene of Sunday’s boating accident.
Divers search the water for a 14-year-old ejected from a boat Sunday on the Buckhorn Reservoir.

Wilson police say the remains of a 14-year-old boy missing since the teen was ejected from a boat Sunday at the Buckhorn Reservoir were found early Monday morning.

Officials declined to release the victim’s name. Fire Chief Albert Alston referred questions about his identity to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, which is now leading the investigation.

The search began shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday when first responders from Wilson Fire/Rescue Services and several area volunteer fire departments rushed to the boat ramps and parking lot managed by the city of Wilson. The accident happened within sight of the boat ramps to the west of the park.

An initial report indicated a boat had been seen going around and around in circles. As Wilson and other fire departments took small rescue watercraft to the scene, one after another lowered the boats into water each with several first responders and some with divers on board.

The popular recreation area was closed to boaters, shore anglers and others shortly after the search began, and it remained closed until Monday.

Sgt. Eric McInerny, public information officer for the Wilson Police Department, confirmed Sunday that the teenager who was the subject of the search had been ejected from a boat.

McInerny said participating agencies used various methods for the search, which included divers and the use of sonar equipment.

“The thoughts and prayers from all emergency personnel are with the victim’s family in this difficult time,” McInerny said.

Alston said more than 100 first responders participated in the search and recovery effort.

Police reopened the boat ramp to visitors and boaters on Monday after the child’s body was recovered.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating the boy’s drowning, according to Sgt. M.R. Grady II of Wildlife Resources Commission District 3.

“We are doing the accident investigation on it,” Grady said. “It is still an active investigation. There is not much that we can disclose.”

In addition to enforcing state wildlife laws, Wildlife Resources Commission officers have regular duties enforcing safety regulations on waterways, which includes checking vessel registrations, fire extinguishers and life jackets and checking for impaired drivers and underage operators, among other safety enforcement duties.

“We have had officers there ever since we were notified at 10 a.m. Sunday morning,” Grady said.

Grady said that once the agency’s preliminary investigation is complete, the report will be sent to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“I am not sure when it will be finalized,” Grady said.

Grady said the boat involved was a 19-foot skiff, a factory-built model. He confirmed that the vessel was a motorboat but would not reveal the motor’s specifications.

Grady also confirmed that no other vessels were involved in the accident. Alston said no other injuries were reported.

The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
