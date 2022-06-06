ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman, MA

Bullet casing found on Whitman school playground

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Police are investigating after a bullet casing was found on school grounds in Whitman. (Whitman Police Department)

WHITMAN, Mass. — Police in Whitman are investigating the discovery of a bullet casing on an elementary school playground.

A student found the casing at the Duval Elementary School around 1:40 p.m. Monday, police say.

The student showed the casing to the assistant principal, who notified the principal and the school resource officer.

Police officers and district administrators responded to the scene.

Police say the casing was a small, rusted, broken piece of a .32-caliber bullet that appeared to be old.

Officials determined there was no need to interrupt school. They spoke with the student who found the casing and the student’s parent.

“I commend the student for doing the right thing by bringing the casing to an adult immediately and administrators and officers for efficiently working together to determine that there was no threat present as a result,” Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon said in a statement.

IN THIS ARTICLE
