WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces serious charges after lying about someone being shot and gets over 30 officers involved in a made-up crime. According to State Police with the Lewisburg detachment, on June 7th, Greenbrier 911 received a call about a man being shot in White Sulphur Springs in the area of Rt. 92. A man named Robert Baggs called in and said a man had been shot. Boggs then stated that he heard a female say they blew his head off, told who did it, said he was in danger, and hung up.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO