Organizations in the Mahoning Valley were recently awarded more than $5 million from the Ohio Department of Education to create or expand after-school services. In total, ODE awarded $89 million in Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities grants to 161 community centers, colleges and universities, faith-based organizations, arts centers, neighborhood outreach centers and youth activity centers, according to a news release on its website. The funds will be used for “services that address the academic needs and overall well-being of students most in need of services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO