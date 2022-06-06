Prichard Police make arrest in double homicide

UPDATE (6:01 p.m.): Julian Woods faces three counts of murder.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Prichard Police have identified one suspect in the double homicide that happened Wednesday, June 1.

Julian Woods, 26, was taken into custody and transported to Mobile Metro jail Monday, June 6. Woods was identified as a suspect in a double homicide that happened at West Main Street in Prichard.

Henisha Scott and one other were killed in the shooting. The pair were found shot to death inside a car Wednesday afternoon. Investigators believed that two men were spotted leaving the scene in a gold Camry. Prichard Police have not confirmed if another suspect will be charged in the case.

