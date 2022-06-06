ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Prichard Police make arrest in double homicide

By Aspen Popowski, Nicolette Schleisman
 3 days ago

UPDATE (6:01 p.m.): Julian Woods faces three counts of murder.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Prichard Police have identified one suspect in the double homicide that happened Wednesday, June 1.

Julian Woods, 26, was taken into custody and transported to Mobile Metro jail Monday, June 6. Woods was identified as a suspect in a double homicide that happened at West Main Street in Prichard.

2 police chases end in crashes over weekend: Mobile Police

Henisha Scott and one other were killed in the shooting. The pair were found shot to death inside a car Wednesday afternoon. Investigators believed that two men were spotted leaving the scene in a gold Camry. Prichard Police have not confirmed if another suspect will be charged in the case.

WKRG News 5

13-year-old calls Mobile elementary school, makes threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center after calling an elementary school and making a threat, according to Mobile Police Department officials. The administration at Fonde Elementary School contacted police after receiving a threat over the phone on Thursday, June 9. When police arrived, they found out that a male […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. official crashes patrol car with Prius

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officers were called to a crash involving a patrol car in Escambia County.  The crash happened Friday, June 10, while an Escambia County patrol car was responding to a call. The driver was traveling along the US-90 Overpass when he hit a curve, veered off the road […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Second man charged in 11-year-old’s killing at R.V. Taylor Plaza

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department charged a second man in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy who was shot at R.V. Taylor Plaza in May.   Tyrik Dubose, 21, was arrested and charged with felony murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle Tuesday, June 7. Dubose was charged for the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office employees fired, arrested

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were fired after the pair were arrested on one count each of exploitation of the elderly. Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department said after a month-long investigation, Carl Scheel II, deputy, and Alicia Scheel, civilian clerk, were “separated […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man beats woman with tree branch

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You might call this a case of “Two’s Company; FOUR’s a crowd.”. This is 40-year-old Bobby Withers. According to Mobile Police, Withers and his girlfriend had been asked to leave an apartment, leased by another woman, where they had been staying. There was also another roommate, but he was still welcome. Investigators say Withers threatened the woman about being evicted.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teenager leads car chase after running officer off the road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a 17-year-old led a car chase after running a police officer off the road on Wednesday. MPD says on Wednesday, June 8 around noon an officer was traveling west on Halls Mill Road when the teenager was driving recklessly and ran the officer off the road. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Driver arrested, charged with 6 crimes: Florida Highway Patrol

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.): The man has been identified as 43-year-old Michael Fredrico Avitio of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after he wrecked his car and tried to run from police. According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling down Becks Lake Road when he veered off […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

