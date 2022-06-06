ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers call for investigation into firing of Bishop State’s president

By Peter Albrecht
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile’s legislative delegation demanded answers after the termination of Bishop State Community College Interim President, Lawrence Brandyburg. The delegation met Monday, June 6 on campus to call for an investigation into the firing.

“We are not going to tolerate this,” said Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile.

“I think it’s very shameful what continues to happen here,” said Rep. Napoleon Bracy, D-Prichard.

Bishop State has had five presidents in less than a decade.

“In order for this college to perform its function, there has to be some stability there,” said Rep. Sam Jones, D-Mobile.

“This college needs stability, not more turnover,” said Rep. Adline Clark, D-Mobile, whose legislative district includes the Bishop State campus.

Bishop State Foundation Board members are as surprised as legislators about the decision.

“We need an explanation,” said Primus Ridgeway. “We need to know why. If there’s a reason for this turmoil, then we need to understand what it is.”

Less than a month ago, Brandyburg was praised after an announcement of a major workforce development project with Airbus.

“We celebrated that announcement right here,” said Bracy. “We celebrated the leadership of Bishop State right here on this campus. And now this leadership has been dismissed without any mention of why.”

State Senator Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, and others are calling on Community College Chancellor Jimmy Baker to resign and are demanding answers from the two-year college board.

“We are calling for an investigation by the Alabama Community College Board of Directors to look into this issue of why this man was terminated,” said Drummond.

Friday, Charles Jones was named by Baker as the new interim president at Bishop. He most recently was working in the community college system headquarters in Montgomery.

US News and World Report

Lawmakers Seek Probe of Leader Changes at Bishop State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Mobile area legislators are seeking an investigation into the state’s constant leadership changes at Bishop State Community College, including the dismissal of the school’s latest interim president. The 10 lawmakers, including both Democrats and Republicans, sent a letter Monday to Alabama Gov. Kay...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile legislators blast two-year college system for abrupt dismissal of Bishop State president

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Area lawmakers and other supporters of fired Bishop State Community College President Lawrence Brandyburg on Monday blasted has abrupt termination. Members of the Mobile County legislative delegation, who staged a news conference outside the school, said they got no heads-up that Brandyburg was going to be terminated and no explanation of the rationale.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile County lawmakers outraged over leadership change at Bishop State

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County legislative delegation called for an investigation into the recent firing of Bishop State Interim President Dr. Lawrence Brandyburg and the high rate of turnover for that position. On Friday Charles Jones was named acting president. Since 2015, five different people have led the school. Lawmakers are also calling for Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker to resign. Ten lawmakers signed a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey, who is the ACCS Board of Trustees President, urging action.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

