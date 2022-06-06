Lawmakers call for investigation into firing of Bishop State’s president

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile’s legislative delegation demanded answers after the termination of Bishop State Community College Interim President, Lawrence Brandyburg. The delegation met Monday, June 6 on campus to call for an investigation into the firing.

“We are not going to tolerate this,” said Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile.

“I think it’s very shameful what continues to happen here,” said Rep. Napoleon Bracy, D-Prichard.

Bishop State has had five presidents in less than a decade.

“In order for this college to perform its function, there has to be some stability there,” said Rep. Sam Jones, D-Mobile.

“This college needs stability, not more turnover,” said Rep. Adline Clark, D-Mobile, whose legislative district includes the Bishop State campus.

Bishop State Foundation Board members are as surprised as legislators about the decision.

“We need an explanation,” said Primus Ridgeway. “We need to know why. If there’s a reason for this turmoil, then we need to understand what it is.”

Less than a month ago, Brandyburg was praised after an announcement of a major workforce development project with Airbus.

“We celebrated that announcement right here,” said Bracy. “We celebrated the leadership of Bishop State right here on this campus. And now this leadership has been dismissed without any mention of why.”

State Senator Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, and others are calling on Community College Chancellor Jimmy Baker to resign and are demanding answers from the two-year college board.

“We are calling for an investigation by the Alabama Community College Board of Directors to look into this issue of why this man was terminated,” said Drummond.

Friday, Charles Jones was named by Baker as the new interim president at Bishop. He most recently was working in the community college system headquarters in Montgomery.

