Maria Sakkari: 'People don't give enough credit to' U.S. Open champ Emma Raducanu

May 25, 2022; Paris, France; Emma Raducanu (GBR) reacts to a point in her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on day four of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Nineteen-year-old Emma Raducanu became a household name when she won the 2021 U.S. Open title as a qualifier.

Since that historic run, though, Raducanu has parted ways with multiple coaches and, per BBC Sport, still hasn't settled on a full-time replacement ahead of the Wimbledon Championships set to get underway on June 27. The teenager has also dealt with multiple injury setbacks this year, and she most recently crashed out of the French Open when she fell to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in that tournament's second round.

World No. 5 Maria Sakkari lost to Raducanu in the U.S. Open semifinals last summer and reminded critics on Monday that the British No. 1 isn't close to a finished product.

"I don't really know her that well, but people don't give enough credit to her. She has been playing good," Sakkari remarked about Raducanu, according to ESPN. "It is not easy, if you exclude the U.S. Open, she is 19. It takes time. The level at WTA is very, very high, so it is going to take time for her and every young player just to get used to the level.

"She had a three-week tournament in New York and I think now what she is doing is the right thing. It took me a lot of time because my breakthrough was later than other players. Everyone has different times to break through. For me it was two or three years until I got used to the Tour -- it always takes time."

Raducanu is scheduled to face Viktorija Golubic in the first round of the Nottingham Open on Tuesday.