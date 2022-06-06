ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweeten Creek affordable housing project gets OK from commission, heads to council

By WLOS staff
WLOS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Planning and Zoning Commission has approved plans...

Mountain Xpress

Ten things to know about Asheville’s proposed budget

Residents of Asheville have done a lot of listening about the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23. Since February, City Council has held three work sessions, a retreat and a presentation from City Manager Debra Campbell on the spending plan, none of which have allowed public comment. Come Tuesday,...
Over $150 million approved for Buncombe County school projects

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners approved money Tuesday night for school projects. It will be used for building repairs and security updates, among other things. Commissioners approved about $155 million in financing via limited obligation bonds. This is something the county does on a regular basis...
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $1,350.00 in cash, for Lot 44A, Hampton Springs, PIN#7575-63-9888, containing 0.73 acres, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2046, Page 611, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 14e.
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meeting: June 6, 2022

The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
Smoky Mountain News

Tribe votes no on Ela Dam removal

In a narrow vote June 2, the Cherokee Tribal Council voted against a resolution to pursue purchase and removal of the aged Ela Dam — despite a unanimous vote Feb. 3 to have the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians lead a coalition to work toward dam removal and a unanimous vote from the Timber Committee May 16 to recommend the purchase resolution to Council.
Smoky Mountain News

Finally, Haywood gets an offer on a troublesome parcel

Haywood County may have found a buyer for a county-owned 22-acre plot off Jonathan Creek, as long as everything goes smoothly during the lengthy due diligence period. If the sale goes through, it would return the property to the tax rolls after a 15-year absence, provide badly-needed housing and earn the county a small profit on its investment.
Smoky Mountain News

New natural area opens to the public

Bobs Creek State Natural Area is officially open following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, June 2, attended by Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Reid Wilson. “North Carolina is a beautiful place, from the shining coast to right here in the foothills,” Cooper said. “Bobs...
FOX Carolina

Biltmore Estate looking to fill 150 positions

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Biltmore Estate is looking to fill more than 150 positions in a variety of departments across the Estate. Named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2021, Biltmore wants to help you find your fit at the estate. From food and beverage to security, horticulture, retail, and more, the benefits include the following:
Smoky Mountain News

At last, a UDO for Maggie Valley

After years of effort and several failed attempts by multiple town boards, Maggie Valley has successfully passed its Unified Development Ordinance. “I’d really like to express my appreciation, and I hope I speak for the entire board, for the hours and hours and hours the planning board put into this effort, certainly to Kaitland’s effort,” said Alderman Jim Owens. “This is long overdue, there’s a ton of work here, I think there was a lot of thought put into it, and I certainly appreciate the effort.”
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: Western North Carolina Air Museum

Here in North Carolina, we're quite fond of claiming first in flight. Rightfully so, because it was in the Outer Banks where the Wright brothers took that 120-foot trip that would change the world. But here in the mountains in the town of Hendersonville we have our own bit of aeronautical history at the Western North Carolina Air Museum.
WLOS.com

"It adds up" Free school lunches for all ending soon, costs rising in some districts

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Free universal school lunches were a thing of the pandemic -- and they'll soon be a thing of the past for many districts. With federal waivers set to expire on June 30, 2022 and Congress deciding not to extend them, families will once again be footing the bill for their kids' school lunches. In some Western North Carolina school districts, they'll be paying more than ever before.
