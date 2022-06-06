ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Lucie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Tangipahoa, Southern Livingston, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Tangipahoa; Southern Livingston; St. John The Baptist A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern St. John The Baptist, southeastern Livingston and southwestern Tangipahoa Parishes through 130 PM CDT At 1250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Springfield, or 14 miles southwest of Hammond, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ponchatoula, Springfield and Killian. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 11 and 14, and between mile markers 16 and 25. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Tammany, central Tangipahoa and southwestern Washington Parishes through 115 PM CDT At 1249 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Independence, or near Amite, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Amite, Amite City, Independence, Roseland, Folsom, Wilmer and Tickfaw. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 36 and 51. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville, Margaret, Argo, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Cardiff and Chalkville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

