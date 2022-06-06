ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Suspects in fatal robbery back in Las Vegas to face charges

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Two people suspected in a fatal Las Vegas home robbery are back in Nevada to face charges that...

kdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDWN

Plea delayed for mom in Vegas-area crash into 2 schoolgirls

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A guilty plea to a reduced reckless driving charge was pushed back to Monday for a woman who had been accused of trying to kill two schoolgirls she blamed for fighting with her daughter at a Las Vegas-area high school. Fatima Mitchell remained in custody Wednesday while a Clark County District Court judge rescheduled proceedings to allow Mitchell’s attorney to be present. Defense attorney Roger Bailey said Tuesday that Mitchell will face a possible sentence of one to six years in prison for her plea to a felony charge stemming from a March 28 crash near the school in Henderson. But Bailey says Mitchell will seek a mental health evaluation and probation under a Clark County court diversion program.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Staff allegedly caught Las Vegas teacher with student, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff member at a Las Vegas high school reportedly caught a teacher in a classroom with a semi-nude student, according to a report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Michael Loyd was arrested on charges of having sex with a student and drug possession after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas condos deemed not livable, tenants told to find new homes

Missing hiker found dead near Lake Mead, West of the 215 near Red Rock. A missing hiker has been found dead according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said in a news release Thursday LVMPD received a call of a missing juvenile hiker near Lake Mead Boulevard and Reverence Parkway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Missing teenage hiker found dead in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager who was reported missing from a hike has been found dead in west Las Vegas. Police said Thursday that the teenager was found near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Las Vegas police said in a statement that they received a call Wednesday afternoon about a missing teenager who didn’t return home as expected. The body of the female teenager was taken to the Clark County medical examiner’s office. That office said Thursday that an identity, and a cause and manner of death, weren’t available yet. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that foul play is not suspected.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Murder#Fbi#Violent Crime
8 News Now

Las Vegas man sentenced for federal covid relief fraud

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro sentenced Keyawn Lloyd Cook Jr., 27, to one year and nine months in federal prison for filing fraudulent loan applications that sought over $100,000 in loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDWN

Vegas Valley mom to plead guilty in crash involving 2 schoolgirls

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney says a woman who had been accused of using her vehicle to try to kill two schoolgirls she blamed for fighting with her daughter at a Las Vegas-area high school plans to plead guilty to a reduced reckless driving charge. Fatima Mitchell is due to enter her plea Wednesday in state court to a single felony charge stemming from the March 28 crash near Basic High School in Henderson. Her lawyer, Roger Bailey, said Tuesday that Mitchell faces a possible one to six years in prison, but will seek a mental health evaluation and probation under a Clark County court diversion program. The incident was among several that raised concerns about safety at the nation’s fifth-largest school district.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Missing hiker found dead near Lake Mead, West of the 215 near Red Rock

Las Vegas condos deemed not livable, tenants told to find new homes. A missing hiker has been found dead according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said in a news release Thursday LVMPD received a call of a missing juvenile hiker near Lake Mead Boulevard and Reverence Parkway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Retaliation cited in biker shooting

A highway shooting in Henderson involving rival motorcycle gangs may have been an act of retaliation, a prosecutor said June 2. Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle “Pieper” Chio said a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang was killed in April in San Bernardino, California, and the killing may have led to the May 29 shooting on Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspects accused of targeting woman in fatal robbery extradited to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two suspects accused of a targeted robbery and shooting that left a woman dead were extradited to Las Vegas over the weekend. Christine Schultz and Michael Overton turned themselves in to the FBI in Jacksonville, Fla. in May after the FBI Las Vegas division and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were looking for the pair in connection with a March 25 robbery turned homicide.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy