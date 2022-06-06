Suspects in fatal robbery back in Las Vegas to face charges

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney says a woman who had been accused of using her vehicle to try to kill two schoolgirls she blamed for fighting with her daughter at a Las Vegas-area high school plans to plead guilty to a reduced reckless driving charge. Fatima Mitchell is due to enter her plea Wednesday in state court to a single felony charge stemming from the March 28 crash near Basic High School in Henderson. Her lawyer, Roger Bailey, said Tuesday that Mitchell faces a possible one to six years in prison, but will seek a mental health evaluation and probation under a Clark County court diversion program. The incident was among several that raised concerns about safety at the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO