Fort Worth, TX

Arkansas transfer Trelon Smith flips from TCU to UTSA

By Russell Hodges
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the TCU football team’s most notable commits from the transfer portal has chosen to continue his career elsewhere. Former Arkansas running back Trelon Smith, who committed to the Horned Frogs earlier...

