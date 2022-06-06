Air Quality Alert issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra County Lakes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 19:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-08 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Sands National Monument, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Sands National Monument, Alamogordo and Holloman Air Force Base. This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 185 and 210. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

OTERO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO