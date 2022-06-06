Monday Weathercast

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Tax relief is on the way for Vermont homeowners under a new bill passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Phil Scott this week. On average, property taxes will drop 14 cents on every $100 of assessed property. For Vermonters who pay property taxes based on their income, that rate is dropping from 2.5% to 2.3%.

