Monday Weathercast

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Tax relief is on the way for Vermont homeowners under a new bill passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Phil Scott this week. On average, property taxes will drop 14 cents on every $100 of assessed property. For Vermonters who pay property taxes based on their income, that rate is dropping from 2.5% to 2.3%.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed a more than $868 million transportation bill into law that is the state’s largest transportation budget ever and is supported by record federal funding, his office said. The five-year federal transportation funding is for highway construction and paving,...
A Vermont trooper accused of bias is raising concerns about the state’s Human Rights Commission and its practices. Our Dom Amato investigates. A garage is damaged after a fire in Milton. Vermont sees gas prices over $5 a gallon. Updated: 4 hours ago. Stations along Williston and Shelburne Roads...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All Vermont State Parks are free to visit this weekend. Vermont has 55 total state parks and six state-owned historic sites. The state park’s director says because there are so many parks statewide, you don’t have to go far to find somewhere to get outside.
A Burlington man is on the court calendar today, after police say they found him passed out in a stolen car. Free admission to Vermont State Parks this weekend. Vermont has 55 total state parks and six state-owned historic sites. Londonderry man sentenced for drug distribution released. Updated: 5 hours...
Man arrested for disrupting Montpelier City Council meeting. Vermont stocking up on COVID vaccine for young children. Vermont is stocking up on COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old in anticipation of possible federal authorization next week. Burlington airport improvements expected to be complete by fall. Updated:...
A federally threatened species of orchid that hasn’t been confirmed in Vermont since 1902 has been found, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said. Montpelier Police are holding a virtual town hall Thursday to answer questions about the potential school threat back in May. Vermont State Police trooper...
Vermont is stocking up on COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old in anticipation of possible federal authorization next week. The Burlington International Airport is making major upgrades intended to reduce delays and get travelers through security faster. VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation...
A Vermont trooper accused of bias is raising concerns about the state’s Human Rights Commission and its practices. Our Dom Amato investigates. A garage is damaged after a fire in Milton. Vernal Biosciences gets $21 million for expansion. Updated: 6 hours ago. An mRNA manufacturing company is expanding thanks...
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced on Friday that he will step down later this month. Donovan says he has accepted a job with the company Roblox as the director of public and policy and U.S. state strategies. Roblox is an online game platform. Donovan, D-Vermont,...
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed a comprehensive package that allocates millions to workforce and economic development initiatives across the state. A Vermont woman faces charges for a fatal dose of fentanyl. Study suggests autism increases risk for COVID complications. Updated: 3 hours ago. New research indicates autistic people are...
Environmental and racial justice activists are joining a lawsuit against a road project in Burlington. Officials held a news briefing on June 10 to announce details of the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a Plattsburgh woman. Dartmouth College graduation this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. Graduates to...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is not seeking reelection and three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination. The Secretary of State’s Office performs a number of functions in the state including all things elections, like administration and security, and the Office of Professional Regulation which deals with the licensing of professions.
Springfield residents on edge following fatal shooting. Wildlife Watch: Ike goes fishing with a master angler. Fishing is a popular pastime in our area and there are many different techniques and species for anglers. Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Burlington...
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police arrested a man at a Montpelier City Council meeting for refusing to leave. Earlier this week, Montpelier resident Steve Whitaker opened his public comments by telling the council he would not adhere to the two-minute speaking limit, citing open meeting laws. After nearly four minutes,...
Democratic candidates debate for Vt. Secretary of State open seat. Burlington school commission explores alternate options for school funding. Burlington school commission explores alternate options for school funding. Springfield residents on edge following fatal shooting. Updated: 48 minutes ago. Springfield residents on edge following fatal shooting. Wildlife Watch: Ike goes...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new type of vulture may be settling into the Green Mountain State. In the spring of 2020, black vultures were spotted nesting in Vermont for the first time. A local woman noticed them in a dilapidated barn in Burlington and documented it. It’s the first...
Environmental and racial justice activists are joining a lawsuit against a road project in Burlington. Graduates to walk across the stage Sunday. A Burlington man is on the court calendar today, after police say they found him passed out in a stolen car. Free admission to Vermont State Parks this...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Environmental and racial justice activists are joining a lawsuit against a long-planned road project in Burlington. The coalition of groups says the Champlain Parkway “relies on a legally insufficient traffic analysis” and does not meet legal obligations to consider the environmental impacts on residents.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill that will alter the process for Vermont schools to withdraw from their districts. Towns that want to leave their districts will have to go through a public process with input from the state board of education before holding a vote.
Comments / 0