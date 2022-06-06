Now in their mid-90s, some of Rock County's remaining WWII veterans reflect on D-Day

Tom Brokaw called them the Greatest Generation—those who grew up during the Great Depression and then served in World War II.

Harry Menz is one of them. So are C.J. Mara, Tom Ames and Frank Bua.

They are all in their mid-90s now. All of them live in Janesville or Milton.

This week, as we remember the Allied invasion of Normandy on what became known as D-Day, June 6, 1944, these local veterans shared memories of their involvement in World War II.

Menz and the others are still sharp. An oxygen tank is the only noticeable sign the Janesville resident is 98.

Menz grew up on a cattle farm in Antigo. As an 18-year-old, the sole worker of 33 heads of cattle earned a deferment from the World War II draft. After the D-Day invasion two years later, he was called to serve.

Menz had accidentally chopped off his right thumb at the age of 16. Despite its limited mobility—which would have earned him a deferment any other time—Menz was passed through the physicals.

“If you were breathing, you were gone,” Menz said.

The family sold the farm. Harry’s father moved to Janesville to work at the General Motors plant.

The younger Menz was off to Belgium.

D-Day invasion

The D-Day invasion is credited with turning the war in the Allies’ favor. A total of 156,000 troops, mostly American, Canadian and British, landed on five beaches across 50 miles of France’s Normandy region. More than 2,000 American soldiers ultimately died during the invasion.

The Nazi forces, led by German field marshal Erwin Rommel, had heavily fortified those beaches. The heaviest resistance occurred at Omaha Beach.

Some estimates put the June 6, 1944, one-day death toll for Allied troops at 4,000, with thousands more wounded or missing.

Over the next three months, the 156,000 Allied troops who survived the invasion gradually took control of the region, leading to the liberation of Western Europe and the end of the war in that theater.

‘$5 a month for shooting people’

Menz spent a year in the infantry.

“We got a whole $5 a month for shooting people,” he said.

Menz estimates his battalion turned over three times.

“Some of them got trench feet because they didn’t have dry socks,” Menz said. “We had a lot of people who lost their feet because of it.”

The 20-below-zero temperature in Belgium during the winter was too much for some of them.

“They had awful deep snow over there that winter,” Menz recalls.

Menz credits growing up in northern Wisconsin for helping him survive.

Menz fought in the Battle of the Bulge, which lasted a brutal 40 days from December 1944 to January 1945.

He survived several scares.

One bullet pierced his helmet, but the steel liner deflected it from entering his skull.

“That’s how close I got,” Menz said.

Another time, while he was sleeping with other soldiers in a barn in cattle stalls, a German artillery shell hit the structure. It jolted Menz awake while he was sleeping back to back with another soldier. That man died from a concussion due to the blast.

Another night, Menz was dug in with his unit when a strange face confronted him. He said his unit was preparing to move so he assumed the man was with the incoming unit.

“I asked to see his passport or he couldn’t come through here,” Menz said, and the soldier disappeared from sight. “It was dark, and there were trees there like northern Wisconsin. You couldn’t see anything.”

“It turned out (the other unit) had been captured by the Germans,” Menz said. “I was talking to a German. He didn’t want to draw attention that he was there, so he just backed off.”

Menz earned a Purple Heart for injuries he received and three Bronze Stars for fighting in Germany and France.

With the help of research done by his son-in-law, Jim, Harry found that at the end of the war, he was within 5 miles of where his father had been born in Germany.

‘You would never want to go through anything like that’

The effect of the war carried over to Menz’s return to Janesville.

One of the first jobs he took was with a plant that built trailers.

“I got into a trailer and they let loose with those riveting guns,” Menz said. “I just said, ‘You can’t do that to me because I can’t stand that noise.’”

In 1952, recurring ulcers caught up with him.

“They were bleeding so bad I had to have three-quarters of my stomach taken out,” he said.

And don’t even try to get him to eat Spam.

After three other jobs, Menz found work in the General Motors plant in Janesville. He went on to work 30 years there.

Now he is content doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with his three daughters who live in Janesville.

Still, the sights and sounds of his life as a 20- and 21-year-old linger.

“You would never want to go through anything like that,” he said.

The fight in the Pacific

While Menz was fighting ground battles against the Nazis in Europe, Mara, Ames and Bua were serving with the Navy in the Pacific theater against Japan.

The common thread for that area trio is that they wanted to enter the war.

Mara enlisted just a few weeks after his 17th birthday (the Navy accepted 17-year-olds). For the Army, it was 18.

“No hesitation,” the 95-year-old Janesville resident said on Memorial Day. “Here’s what the military gave me: housing, food, clothes and a trip halfway around the world.”

“Of course, there were risks,” he added.

He went to Illinois to enlist after choosing not to answer all the questions on the Wisconsin papers and being rejected.

“It was the same list of questions, but now I was 100%,” he said.

“I was young, and people didn’t have nice cars like today,” Mara recalls of his eagerness to join. “If you had a car, you might have still cranked it.”

“Our country had just come out of the Depression,” Mara also remembers.

Bua also enlisted when he was 17.

“I almost got in when I was 16,” the Milton resident said. He initially had put down a fake birthdate on his enlistment papers.

“The day I was supposed to report, my mother came to me and said, ‘You aren’t going into the service.’ I said, ‘Why not?’ She said, ‘Because I told the recruiter how old you really are.’”

“I cried.”

When Bua finally did turn 17, it took two months to convince his mother and father to sign his enlistment papers. Why was he so adamant?

“We were at war,” he said.

Ames also was an enthusiastic enlistee.

“I enlisted three times,” said the 95-year-old Janesville man who served as a quartermaster for supplies and salvage. “Then they sent me to Korea. We had a salvage operation right next to a field hospital. Damn helicopters coming in and out with three (wounded) people on each side.

“We would take care of the real bad ones, and the other ones would be sent down to another hospital.”

Mara said he was part of the support system for the war.

“However, I was on an ammunition dump and there were two ammunition dump explosions where 400 were killed,” Mara said. “It was sad in a way because here I was on an ammunition dump as a stevedore, and I wanted to be over there shooting (Japanese soldiers).”

Mara said what was then an Oldsmobile plant in Janesville produced shells for the war. According to published stories, plants in Janesville and Kansas City produced nearly 25 million shells in the war years, ranging in size from 75 mm to 150 mm.

He was also a crew member of ships that delivered munitions around the Pacific theater.

“We hauled ammunition to Hawaii, down to the harbor,” Mara said. “The Arizona shipwreck was still in the water (from the Pearl Harbor attack).”

Mara served eight years. In 1946, after the war was over, the Navy asked him where he wanted to finish his service.

“I wrote down Australia,” he said. “So they sent me to China.”

Ames served a total of eight years, eight months and 23 days. When he returned to Janesville in 1952, he worked at Modern Tile and Lumber in Janesville for 37 years. He then spent time working at Walmart and delivering parts for Carquest Auto Parts.

“I worked until I was 87 years old,” said Ames, now 95½. “What else are you going to do?”

Bua was a gunner’s mate 2nd class in the South Pacific on an LST-627 warship. He was part of two invasions in the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan. He served a total of two years, six months and 10 days and said the experience helped him in later life.

“I grew up really fast, I know that,” said the 95-year-old who went to Milton College after his discharge.

Almost everyone who served in World War II did that. That is why they’re part of the Greatest Generation.

This story was updated at about 3:15 p.m. June 7 to correct the duration of the Battle of the Bulge and the name of the Nazi commander in charge of the Normandy fortifications on D-Day.