NSW motorists to receive up to $750 cash back as part of toll overhaul - here's how to find out if you're eligible

More than 500,000 motorists in NSW could receive up to $750 as part of a toll overhaul in the state's upcoming budget.

Under the new cash back scheme, eligible drivers could be refunded up to $150 if they spend at least $375 on tolls in a year.

From then, motorists will be reimbursed for 40 per cent of their tolls until they hit $1,875 worth of toll expenses.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet touted the scheme as 'the most significant support when it comes to toll relief for families in the history of the state'.

Mr Perrottet on Tuesday said the new program would provide 'more relief, more often to more motorists'.

'This is a fairer and more equitable system based more closely on the amount a motorist actually spends on tolls,' he said.

Almost 300,000 drivers are due to receive quarterly rebates when the scheme comes into effect on July 1, reports the Daily Telegraph.

The scheme will cost the state an estimated $520million over two years, with small businesses and tradies to be eligible and heavy vehicles to remain excluded.

It will replace an existing scheme that cuts vehicle registration in half or in full after motorists hit or exceed a certain toll threshold.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the relief system will make travelling on NSW's motorways cheaper for hundreds of thousands of motorists.

'These rebates will improve the affordability of toll road travel for individuals, families and small businesses,' Mr Kean said.

Opposition leader Chris Minns said the government was trying to curry favour with drivers - particularly those in Sydney's west - before the state election in March.

'This is a band-aid solution for a broken system that Dominic Perrottet created,' he said.

Some 17 of the 20 suburbs paying the most in tolls are in western Sydney, Mr Minns noted, adding a deliberate policy to privatise state assets had driven up costs.

Motorists currently have to spend $877 on tolls before their registration is cut in half and $1,462 to receive their registration for free, about $28 a week.

The toll overhaul will put money back in the pockets of households already crippled by the spiraling cost of living crisis.

The scheme is set to double the number of drivers who are refunded for tolls and comes as road costs are set to rise next month, following an increase in April.

For NSW residents to be eligible for reimbursement they must have a personal toll account such as Linkt or E-Toll, have a licence plate linked to that account and spend the minimum yearly threshold on NSW toll roads.