Prison sentence for Haysville dad who abused, murdered infant daughter in 2018

A Haysville father will spend 20 years, 10 months in prison for killing his 4-month-old daughter in 2018, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Andrew Wayne Franklin , 36, pleaded no contest in April to one count each of second-degree reckless murder and child abuse in the death of Brexley Grace Franklin . Sedgwick County District Judge Eric Williams sentenced him Monday, court records show.

Prosecutors say Franklin caused internal injuries to his infant daughter on Sept. 8, 2018, while he was alone with her and another child at their Haysville home in the 400 block of Sarah Lane. The children’s mother was at work at the time. A medical examiner determined the baby died from blunt force injuries to her head that included a fractured skull, bruises, brain swelling and bleeding around her brain, spinal cord and eyes.

During a police interview, Franklin claimed Brexley lost consciousness after having a seizure and was bruised by a car seat, his arrest affidavit says. But medical staff said the injuries were consistent with “a shaken baby” or another form of intentionally inflicted trauma, according to the document.

Court records say shortly before Brexley was harmed, her parents fought about her care. The records also say her father drank “a couple of beers” before noon the day she was hurt and got upset when she defecated on his hand after he opened her diaper to check it.

Williams ordered Franklin to serve 216 months in prison on the murder count and 34 months for child abuse, court records show.