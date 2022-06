South Carolina House Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford (right) today endorsed Joe Cunningham in the Governor’s race at a press conference in Columbia. “This guy can really do it. He not only flipped a district that Trump won by 13 points, he went to Washington and broke through the partisan rancor and passed two bills into law,” Rep. Rutherford said. “Joe has been somebody that I’ve admired from afar for years but now am able to admire up close. I want everybody to know that this man standing to my left, Joe Cunningham, should be the next governor of the state of South Carolina.”

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO