Albany, NY (WRGB) — Three Albany residents responsible for a strong arm robbery that occurred late Sunday night in Pine Hills are in custody. According to Police, on Sunday, June 5, 2022 around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Hudson Avenue and Ontario Street for reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, a 21-year-old male victim told officers that three men approached him, punched and kicked him several times, and stole his cell phone and credit cards.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO