I had my first New Jersey dispensary experience the other day. I was out west for a wedding, so during some down time my buddies and I stopped at Zen Leaf in Lawrence Township. I was amazed to see what a legit operation running a dispensary is. There was a huge line with a ton of workers running around helping customers. It was unique to see recreational marijuana sales actually happening in New Jersey. This is the future.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO