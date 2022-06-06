ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

Police investigate homicide which occurred in Colton on June 6

Fontana Herald News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating a homicide which occurred in Colton on June 6. At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Suspect with prior DUI convictions arrested after driving drunk and killing a woman

A man with four prior DUI-related convictions was arrested after driving drunk and killing a mother of three. "This suspect's four prior DUI convictions, including a felony, should have been message enough to change his behavior," Rialto Police Chief Mark P. Kling said in a statement. "Instead, his reckless wanton disregard for human life was evident. His selfish actions took the life of a mother, which has now left her three young children with one less parent and their father trying to figure out how life goes on."The collision happened on Wednesday at about 9:15 p.m. Rialto Police said Richard Madrid,...
RIALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Colton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fontana Herald News

Police make more than 30 arrests during crime sweep in San Bernardino; Fontana P.D. assists with operation

Police made more than 30 felony arrests during a multi-agency crime suppression sweep in San Bernardino on June 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. “The goal of this operation was to assertively push back against the violent criminals wreaking havoc in San Bernardino,” said Darren Goodman, the city’s new police chief. “We achieved that goal.”
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Carjackers arrested while spray-painting stolen vehicle in Apple Valley

Deputies arrested two carjackers after a resident spotted them spray painting the stolen vehicle behind their home.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Million, 26, and Jonathan Million, 34, carjacked and robbed a man Tuesday afternoon near Deep Creek and Artistic Alley in Apple Valley after the victim gave them a ride. The man suffered minor injuries when the Millions pushed him to the ground. They then drove the victim's silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra to their home. The next morning, deputies responded to a call of people spray-painting a car behind a residence in the 10200 block of Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.The Sheriff's Department ordered the two out of their homes using the PA system on one of their air units. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident and are both being held on a $250,000 bail each.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
L.A. Weekly

Susie Swanson Killed in Traffic Crash at San Bernardino Intersection [San Bernardino County, CA]

San Bernardino Crash Left One Victorville Woman Dead. According to the initial investigation, the incident happened around 2:58 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a San Bernardino County Fire Department vehicle. Eventually, first responders arrived and transported the passenger of the car, 60-year-old Susie Swanson, to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2 shot outside club in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside after two people were shot outside a club in downtown Riverside overnight. It happened in an alley outside a club in the 3000 block of Main Street. Police said both people were shot multiple times and taken to local hospitals for...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Ex-Girlfriend Throws Rocks at His Car; Man at Gas Station Pushes Woman When She Won't Give Him a Snack; Thefts From Vehicles; Lots of Drunk Driving; Mental Issues; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 2 – June 8. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 411 service events, resulting in 82 investigations. Mental Evaluation. June 2 at 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of...
MONROVIA, CA
z1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS WOMAN ACCUSED OF GUN THREATS

A Twentynine Palms woman was accused of brandishing a firearm and firing a shot after an argument Saturday afternoon. San Bernardino Sheriff’s investigators say Saturday, June 4 at about 2:00 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6000 Block of Mesquite Springs Road. Deputies arrived...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy